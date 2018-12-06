44 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) shares jumped 32 percent to $3.7743 after the company announced a strategic partnership with Ali Baba's Taobao to establish an online used car shopping mall on the Taobao marketplace.
- KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE) gained 25.8 percent to $24.90 after reporting Q3 results.
- Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (NYSE: OZM) rose 25.3 percent to $1.2000 after the company announced a play to pay down debt in order to deleverage.
- Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE: FGP) climbed 23 percent to $0.9350 after the company beat Q1 sales estimates but missed on EPS.
- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) surged 17.9 percent to $8.90.
- NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: NFEC) climbed 17.8 percent to $13.57.
- Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) gained 14.6 percent to $5.80 after dropping 7.16 percent on Tuesday.
- MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: MDCA) climbed 14 percent to $2.8500.
- Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) rose 13.6 percent to $68.90 after the company on Wednesday reported a Q3 earnings beat.
- VSE Corporation (NASDAQ: VSEC) gained 12.5 percent to $31.87.
- Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DFRG) shares gained 12.3 percent to $7.61 after the company disclosed that its board unanimously adopted a shareholder rights plan. Activist investor Engaged Capital acquired a 10 percent stake in Del Frisco's.
- Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE: ENZ) gained 12.1 percent to $3.3402.
- Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR) rose 11.7 percent to $12.95 after the company late Wednesday reported a Q3 earnings beat and issued FY19 guidance above consensus estimates.
- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) shares gained 11.4 percent to $41.46 after the company late Tuesday reported a Q1 earnings beat and issued FY19 guidance above consensus estimates.
- Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTX) rose 11.1 percent to $7.01.
- Optibase Ltd. (NASDAQ: OBAS) climbed 9.8 percent to $9.31.
- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC) gained 9.5 percent to $2.7150.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE: HPE) shares rose 5.2 percent to $15.83 after the company late Tuesday reported a Q4 earnings beat.
Losers
- Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNAT) shares dipped 52.7 percent to $2.1299 after the company disclosed that ENCORE-PH Phase 2b clinical trial in NASH cirrhosis did not meet primary endpoint.
- Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) tumbled 27.7 percent to $2.1689.
- Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE: LEU) dropped 22.5 percent to $1.90.
- Tronox Limited (NYSE: TROX) dipped 22.5 percent to $7.76.
- At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) dropped 21.4 percent to $21.87 after reporting Q3 results.
- SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMA) fell 20.3 percent to $3.2600.
- NeoPhotonics Corporation (NASDAQ: NPTN) fell 19.5 percent to $6.23. B. Riley FBR downgraded NeoPhotonics from Buy to Neutral.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) dropped 19 percent to $3.4187.
- Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI) fell 18.5 percent to $25.41 following Q2 earnings.
- Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR) dropped 17.6 percent to $4.13.
- Cool Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWSM) dipped 17.3 percent to $2.20.
- Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) fell 16.8 percent to $72.23.
- G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) dropped 16.6 percent to $34.01. G-III Apparel posted upbeat Q3 earnings, while sales missed views.
- Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CKPT) fell 16.5 percent to $2.02.
- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRTC) dipped 16 percent to $3.9499.
- Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ: PLCE) fell 15.5 percent to $104.01 after the company reported Q3 results and lowered its FY18 forecast.
- Avista Corporation (NYSE: AVA) shares fell 15 percent to $43.67 after the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission rejected Hydro One's proposed acquisition of Avista.
- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) dipped 15 percent to $7.58.
- Momo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) fell 14.8 percent to $27.00 after reporting Q3 results.
- Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) declined 13.7 percent to $43.18. Signet posted upbeat Q3 results and narrowed its FY19 earnings guidance.
- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ: ASLN) dipped 13.4 percent to $4.33.
- Celyad SA (NASDAQ: CYAD) fell 13.1 percent to $21.52.
- Smaaash Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: SMSH) dropped 10.2 percent to $2.3954.
- TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) fell 9.2 percent to $21.34 after dropping 4.28 percent on Tuesday.
- Inphi Corporation (NYSE: IPHI) fell 9 percent to $35.95 after dropping 4.52 percent on Tuesday.
- Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) shares fell 5.1 percent to $29.85 after dropping 5.64 percent on Tuesday.
