50 Biggest Movers From Tuesday
Gainers
- Novelion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NVLN) shares climbed 32.65 percent to close at $1.30 on Tuesday on news of activist involvement. Novelion revealed through an amendment to a SEC 13-D filing that biotech-focused venture capital firm Healthcare Value Capital sent a letter to Novelion's board urging the exploration of strategic alternatives. The VC firm has a 9.5-percent stake in Novelion.
- Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVNC) shares gained 19.47 percent to close at $24.91 after reporting China market license deal with Fosun Pharma for RT002. The company’s RT002 showed efficacy and duration in largest-ever aesthetic neuromodulator clinical program.
- Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) rose 14.23 percent to close at $8.83.
- Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE: MOV) climbed 12.55 percent to close at $41.51 after reporting better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: FFHL) gained 11.39 percent to close at $2.2500.
- Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE: RH) rose 10.9 percent to close at $137.13 after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter and raised fourth quarter and FY18 guidance.
- Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) gained 9.46 percent to close at $7.06.
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) rose 9.45 percent to close at $4.75.
- ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ: CFRX) climbed 8.81 percent to close at $2.47.
- Graña y Montero S.A.A. (NYSE: GRAM) shares gained 8.57 percent to close at $3.42.
- Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) rose 8.43 percent to close at $29.85.
- Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA) climbed 6.48 percent to close at $16.77 after reporting Q4 results.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) rose 5.6 percent to close at $10.74 after the company confirmed discussions regarding potential investment by Altria Group.
- Level Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LEVB) gained 5.44 percent to close at $4.07 after the company announced it will acquire cannabidiol consumer products company cbdMD.
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) rose 4.77 percent to close at $19.99 after the European Patent Office upheld patent claims to protect its Rubraca Crystalline.
Losers
- Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) shares dropped 30.7 percent to close at $4.47 on Tuesday following Q2 results.
- Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) declined 25.45 percent to close at $4.51. Aphria responded Tuesday to criticism from a pair of short sellers that sent the stock tumbling 23 percent Monday.
- Smaaash Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: SMSH) dipped 19.64 percent to close at $2.6679.
- Christopher & Banks Corporation (NYSE: CBK) shares fell 18.77 percent to close at $0.3899 after the company missed Q3 EPS and revenue estimates.
- Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE: SKY) shares dropped 16.36 percent to close at $18.35.
- Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ: JRSH) dipped 16 percent to close at $6.51.
- Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDS) declined 14.57 percent to close at $8.50.
- Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) shares dropped 14.29 percent to close at $2.70.
- Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDR) fell 14.25 percent to close at $12.24.
- Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OVID) dropped 14.25 percent to close at $3.49.
- Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN) declined 14.16 percent to close at $24.79. Conn's reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates.
- U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: USX) dropped 14.16 percent to close at $7.03.
- Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTX) dipped 14.03 percent to close at $6.31.
- Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) shares fell 13.6 percent to close at $2.86.
- Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HRI) shares declined 13.44 percent to close at $31.63.
- Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE: NX) dropped 13.18 percent to close at $13.63 on Tuesday.
- Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) shares tumbled 12.84 percent to close at $4.21 on Tuesday.
- Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSKE) fell 12.38 percent to close at $3.54.
- Keane Group, Inc. (NYSE: FRAC) dropped 12.19 percent to close at $9.80 on Tuesday. Keane priced its 5.2 million share secondary offering by selling stockholder at $10.77 per share.
- Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX) dipped 12.16 percent to close at $1.9500.
- Maxwell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXWL) dropped 12.06 percent to close at $2.26 on Tuesday.
- The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE: NTB) dipped 11.99 percent to close at $34.93.
- Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) shares dipped 11.73 percent to close at $63.51.
- FTS International, Inc. (NYSE: FTSI) shares fell 11.63 percent to close at $8.59.
- Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC) dropped 11.56 percent to close at $72.52 on Tuesday.
- Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ: INOD) declined 11.5 percent to $1.7701.
- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) fell 11.42 percent to close at $10.63.
- GMS Inc. (NYSE: GMS) dipped 10.12 percent to close at $17.23 after reporting Q2 results.
- Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG) dropped 10.11 percent to close at $40.21. UBS downgraded Hub Group from Buy to Neutral.
- Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) shares declined 9.86 percent to close at $30.61. UBS downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from Buy to Neutral.
- Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: KRNT) shares dropped 9.86 percent to close at $20.12 after the company reported pricing of secondary public offering of ordinary shares.
- Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI) dropped 9.51 percent to close at $51.29 after reporting downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP) dropped 8.71 percent to close at $43.72 after reporting a 2.5 million share common stock offering.
- Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) shares dropped 7.16 percent to close at $5.06 after announcing $292,000 of new contracts, including a contract with the Israeli government.
- Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE: OI) shares fell 6.73 percent to close at $17.32. KeyBanc downgraded Owens-Illinois from Sector Weight to Underweight.
Posted-In: LosersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.