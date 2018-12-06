Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday
- The Challenger job-cut report for November is schedule for release at 7:30 a.m. ET.
- The ADP national employment report for November will be released at 8:15 a.m. ET.
- International trade report for October is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- Data on nonfarm productivity and unit labor costs for the third quarter will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- US Services Purchasing Managers' Index for November is schedule for release at 9:45 a.m. ET.
- Data on factory orders for October will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The ISM's non-manufacturing index for November is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. will be released at 11:00 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to suction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic is set to speak in Atlanta, Georgia at 12:15 p.m. ET.
- Data on money supply for the recent week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.
- New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams will speak in New York at 6:30 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank Chairman Jerome Powell is set to speak in Washington, DC at 6:45 p.m. ET.
