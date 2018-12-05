Aries Worldwide Logistics Joins The Blockchain In Transport Alliance

Aries Worldwide Logistics, a Houston-based international logistics provider with over 34 years of experience, announced that the company joined the Blockchain in Transport Alliance (BiTA), an organization comprised of logistics, transportation and supply chain companies. BiTA aims to develop best practices and industry-accepted standards for blockchain technology in the freight industry.

Blockchain is a secure, distributed general ledger that uses cryptography to verify and record unchangeable transactions across multiple parties. According to Morgan Stanley, "the revenue opportunity for blockchain within the freight and transportation space could end up being as much as $500 billion," and will "encompass elements of the industry like global truck brokerage, freight forwarding, truck fuel spend and supply chain management software."

"At Aries, we recognize the value of BiTA and are committed to technology and all it has to offer," said Jeff McIntyre, President and CEO of Aries Worldwide Logistics. "We are on a path for perfecting our customer experience and transportation service with technology."

McIntyre continued, "While still early in the hype cycle, blockchain technology is widely sought for its potential to transform the way we do business through our digital relationships. Membership in BiTA is a logical next step to ensure that Aries is ahead of the curve in blockchain and new technologies. Aries wants to be part of the blockchain disruption, so its customers can be the first to benefit from this revolution."

"Blockchain can transform the supply chain by improving transparency and innovation," said Chris Burruss, President of BiTA. "On behalf of the members of BiTA, I welcome Aries Worldwide Logistics to the Alliance. Its expertise in logistics will help BiTA develop and deploy blockchain standards." Burruss also stated, "Blockchain technology has the potential to improve performance within the industry and improve the experience companies using blockchain provide their customers. Alliance members are working together towards this important goal."

About Aries Worldwide Logistics

Aries Worldwide Logistics is an international logistics provider based in Houston, Texas. With over 34 years of industry experience, Aries offers warehousing, crating, packing, brokerage services along with trucking, rail, ocean and air freight services anywhere across the world. Aries' goal is to provide the highest standards of service and quality for our customers. Aries is committed to delivering personal service on a global scale by putting customers first and helping them optimize their supply chain.

For more information about Aries, please visit www.ariesww.com or call +1 (888) 50-ARIES.

About the Blockchain in Transport Alliance

Founded in August 2017, BiTA has grown into the largest commercial blockchain alliance in the world, with nearly 500 members that collectively generate over $1 trillion in revenue annually. BiTA members are primarily from the freight, transportation, logistics and affiliated industries. Alliance members share a common mission to develop a standards framework, educate the market on blockchain applications and encourage the use of those applications. BiTA has offices in: Chattanooga, Tennessee (USA); Sydney, Australia (Asia-Pacific Region) and London (European Region). For more information, please visit the BiTA website at www.bita.studio/.

