Today's Pickup: Canadian Province Tackles Driver Training

While advocates for more training for truck drivers continue their push in the U.S., one Canadian province is taking training to new levels. The Government of Saskatchewan announced that all drivers seeking a Class 1 commercial license will be required to achieve 121.5 hours of training. This includes 47 hours of in-class training, 57 hours behind the wheel, and 17.5 hours of yard training.

"It's all about safety on the highways," Joe Hargrave, Minister Responsible for SGI, said, according to 620 CKRM. "Better trained drivers and rigorous testing will make our roads safer."

Current Class 1 holders are grandfathered. The new rule goes into effect on March 19, 2019.

According to CKRM, the training will focus on basic driving, professional driving, inspections and air brakes.

Ontario currently requires 103.5 hours of training and Alberta has announced entry-level training, but has yet to detail what that training will entail.

The Saskatchewan Trucking Association praised the move. "I think we've done a really good job. I'm really pleased with what's happened today," said Susan Ewart, Executive Director.

