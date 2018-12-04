25 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE: RH) rose 19.3 percent to $147.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter and raised fourth quarter and FY18 guidance.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) rose 6.7 percent to $10.85 in pre-market trading after the company confirmed discussions regarding potential investment by Altria Group.
- Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) rose 6.6 percent to $15.25 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that its joint venture, Criticality, has launched "Korent," its new line of cannabidiol oil products.
- Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) rose 5.9 percent to $64.78 in pre-market trading.
- Smartsheet Inc (NYSE: SMAR) rose 5.3 percent to $28.48 in pre-market trading following a third-quarter earnings beat.
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) rose 4.4 percent to $19.91 in pre-market trading after surging 10.87 percent on Monday.
- Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: CY) shares rose 4.1 percent to $14.77 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.09 percent on Monday.
- Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ: NHTC) rose 4.1 percent to $22.08 in pre-market trading.
- Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE: SBGL) shares rose 3.6 percent to $2.61 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.28 percent on Monday.
- Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE: KEP) rose 3.6 percent to $13.75 in pre-market trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) fell 11.7 percent to $2.50 in pre-market trading after dropping 26.30 percent on Monday.
- Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) shares fell 10.1 percent to $5.44 in pre-market after falling 23 percent Monday on a short report.
- AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: AGE) fell 7.8 percent to $5.07 in pre-market trading.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) fell 7.7 percent to $3.73 in pre-market trading after dropping 22.16 percent on Monday.
- Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG) fell 7.6 percent to $103.20 in pre-market trading after the company lowered its full-year forecast. Dollar General posted in-line Q3 earnings, while sales exceeded views.
- Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) shares fell 7.4 percent to $5.90 in pre-market trading.
- MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) fell 7 percent to $11.15 in pre-market trading after rising 2.31 percent on Monday.
- Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) fell 6 percent to $36.36 in pre-market trading after the company cut its third-quarter sales guidance due to recent weaknesses in the smartphone market.
- Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GBT) shares fell 5.6 percent to $44.01 in pre-market trading after rising 47.81 percent on Monday.
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) fell 5.1 percent to $4.12 in pre-market trading after dropping 17.49 percent on Monday.
- Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) fell 3.6 percent to $92.22 in pre-market trading.
- Momo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) fell 3.3 percent to $31.99 in pre-market trading. Momo rescheduled its Q3 earnings conference call to December 6, 2018.
- Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC) shares fell 3.2 percent to $21.64 in pre-market trading.
- Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) fell 3.2 percent to $21.64 in pre-market trading.
- Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL) fell 2.4 percent to $32.72 in pre-market trading. Toll Brothers reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter.
Posted-In: #PreMarket GainersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.