A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down, Dow Futures Fall Over 100 Points

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade. Data on motor vehicle sales for November will be released today. New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams is set to speak in New York at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 103 points to 25,743, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded fell 8.75 points to 2,782.00. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index declined 34 points to 7,024.25.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 2.5 percent to trade at $63.23 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures gained 2.4 percent to trade at $54.22 a barrel.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were lower today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 0.80 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index declining 0.37 percent and German DAX 30 index dropped 0.64 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading lower by 0.65 percent, while French CAC 40 Index fell 0.48 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average fell 2.39 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained 0.29 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.42 percent and India’s BSE Sensex slipped 0.29 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at KeyBanc downgraded Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE: OI) from Sector Weight to Underweight.

Owens-Illinois shares fell 1.45 percent to $18.30 in pre-market trading.

Breaking News