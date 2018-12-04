56 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- American Electric Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: AETI) shares climbed 169.93 percent to close at $1.08 on Monday after the company disclosed that its joint venture, BOMAY, received a major order for drilling rig control systems.
- TESARO Inc (NASDAQ: TSRO) gained 58.47 percent to close at $73.50 after GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK) announced plans to acquire the company for $75 per share in cash.
- Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GBT) shares climbed 47.81 percent to close at $46.62. Global Blood announced Monday that the FDA has agreed to allow filing for its late-stage sickle cell disease, or SCD, candidate Voxelotor under an accelerated approval pathway. The company said it would submit a new drug application, or NDA, for the pipeline asset under the pathway.
- Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: GH) gained 28.58 percent to close at $45.94.
- Lilis Energy, Inc. (NYSE: LLEX) rose 27.67 percent to close at $2.63.
- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VNDA) shares rose 25.68 percent to close at $31.47 after the company's phase 2 study of Tradipitant met its primary endpoint and most secondary endpoints.
- Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NASDAQ: BHVN) rose 25.39 percent to close at $42.62 after reporting positive Phase 3 results with rimegepant zydis orally dissolving tablet for the acute treatment of migraine.
- Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS) gained 17.73 percent to close at $18.06 after presents updated data from ongoing APL-2 Phase 2 clinical study at the ASH 2018.
- Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: LPI) climbed 17.39 percent to close at $5.13.
- Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB) gained 16.88 percent to close at $2.70.
- Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC) climbed 14.77 percent to close at $82.00.
- Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS) gained 14.5 percent to close at $3.87.
- SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIBN) surged 13.81 percent to close at $20.44.
- argenx SE (NASDAQ: ARGX) rose 13.49 percent to close at $109.82 after Janssen affiliate Cilag GmbH International disclosed a worldwide collaboration and license agreement with Argenx for cancer immunotherapy cusatuzumab.
- Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) shares jumped 12.87 percent to close at $8.33.
- SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) jumped 12.54 percent to close at $3.68 after receiving a $25 million purchase order from Phoenix Hotel & Hospitality.
- Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE: VAPO) gained 12.29 percent to close at $20.65.
- Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE: RCUS) rose 12.17 percent to close at $12.81.
- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: OSMT) climbed 12.06 percent to close at $8.83.
- Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) shares rose 11.96 percent to close at $15.26 after dropping 7.40 percent on Friday.
- Tribune Media Company (NYSE: TRCO) rose 11.72 percent to close at $44.98 after Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ: NXST) announced plans to acquire the company for $46.50 per share.
- Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE: CPG) gained 11.49 percent to close at $3.30.
- Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRTA) jumped 11.43 percent to close at $5.46.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) gained 11.31 percent to close at $23.71.
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) rose 10.87 percent to close at $19.08.
- ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ: ZAGG) gained 9.95 percent to close at $11.05.
- Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) rose 9.5 percent to close at $119.79.
- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) rose 9.07 percent to close at $5.05 after the company announced plans to acquire Morinda Holdings, Inc. for $75 million in cash and $10 million in stock.
- RadiSys Corporation (NASDAQ: RSYS) rose 6.83 percent to close at $1.72 after the company reported the CFIUS clearance related to its acquisition of Reliance Industries.
- Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLS) rose 6.75 percent to close at $67.85. Evercore ISI Group upgraded Chart Industries from In-Line to Outperform.
- CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASI) gained 5.31 percent to close at $4.56 after reporting China market approval of Melphalan Hydrochloride for injection.
Losers
- Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNNA) shares dipped 37.59 percent to close at $6.31 on Monday after reporting top-line results from a Phase 2b study of SNA-120.
- Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) shares dropped 27.73 percent to close at $3.18 following Q2 results. Hexindai posted a Q2 loss of $0.36 per share on sales of $3.62 million.
- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) fell 26.3 percent to close at $2.83 on Monday after rising 37.14 percent on Friday.
- Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) dropped 23.77 percent to close at $4.345 on Monday.
- Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) declined 23.42 percent to close at $6.05 after Reuters reported that 2 research firms issued negative reports on the stock.
- Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO) shares declined 22.86 percent to close at $9.28. Arlo Technologies expects Q4 sales of $125 million to $130 million.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) shares fell 22.16 percent to close at $4.04 after dropping 25.54 percent on Friday.
- Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (NYSE: TIK) fell 20.16 percent to close at $3.09 after surging 57.96 percent on Friday.
- Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ: RLM) shares tumbled 17.79 percent to close at $2.45.
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) dropped 17.49 percent to close at $4.34.
- Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KOD) dipped 14.05 percent to close at $7.95.
- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) dropped 13.96 percent to close at $5.73. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated Overweight rating on Ocular Therapeutics following the FDA approval of DEXTENZA.
- Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIO) fell 13.66 percent to close at $56.81 after presenting updated data from the ivosidenib Phase 1 dose-escalation and expansion trial in IDH1 mutant positive patients with newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia ineligible for standard treatment and myelodysplastic syndrome.
- StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE: STON) dropped 13.14 percent to close at $3.04.
- Arsanis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) tumbled 13.11 percent to close at $3.38.
- Alliqua BioMedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALQA) shares dipped 13.04 percent to close at $2.40.
- UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: UTSI) shares declined 12.61 percent to close at $3.12.
- Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIL) fell 12.29 percent to close at $2.64 following an update on its intratumoral TTI-621 program at the American Society of Hematology 60th Annual Meeting.
- Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB) fell 10.63 percent to close at $1.85.
- Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ: GMDA) dropped 10.38 percent to close at $13.81.
- Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ: APTX) fell 10 percent to close at $19.99. Aptinyx achieved its primary endpoint in the study of NYX-2925.
- Arvinas Holding Company, LLC (NASDAQ: ARVN) dropped 9.58 percent to close at $15.29.
- Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) dipped 7.58 percent to close at $3.05.
- Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGTA) dropped 6.13 percent to close at $9.18.
- bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) fell 5.2 percent to close at $116.50. bluebird bio and Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG) presented initial Phase 1 data for multiple myeloma treatment candidate bb21217 at ASH 2018.
Posted-In: LosersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.