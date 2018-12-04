Market Overview

Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 04, 2018 4:11am   Comments
  • Data on motor vehicle sales for November will be released today.
  • The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is schedule for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
  • New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams is set to speak in New York at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to suction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury will suction 52-week bills at 1:00 p.m. ET.

