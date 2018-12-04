Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday
- Data on motor vehicle sales for November will be released today.
- The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is schedule for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
- New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams is set to speak in New York at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to suction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury will suction 52-week bills at 1:00 p.m. ET.
