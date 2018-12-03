Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

4 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 03, 2018 5:13pm   Comments
Share:
Related RH
Earnings Scheduled For December 3, 2018
5 Stocks To Watch For December 3, 2018
RH +12% after strong Q4, guidance lift (Seeking Alpha)
Related
Earnings Scheduled For December 3, 2018
51 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Smartsheet +2.9% on Q3 beats, upside guide (Seeking Alpha)

Gainers

  • RH (NASDAQ: RH) shares are up 19 percent after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at $1.73, beating estimates by 46 cents. Sales came in at $636.558 million, beating estimates by $4.378 million. The company also raised fourth quarter and FY18 earnings and sales guidance.
  • Smartsheet Inc (NYSE: SMAR) shares are up 3 percent following a third-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at $(0.09) beating estimates by 7 cents. Sales came in at $46.868 million, beating estimates by $2.728 million.

Losers

  • Aphria Inc (NYSE: APHA) shares are down 4 percent after falling 23 percent in the regular session on a short report.
  • Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) shares are down 3 percent after cutting third-quarter sales guidance from $360 million-$400 million to $300 million-$340 million due to recent weaknesses in the smartphone market.

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CRUS + APHA)

Better Late Than Never: How The Tobacco Industry Could Benefit From Pot
Aphria Crushed After Short Sellers Call It A 'Shell Game'
Altria Reportedly In Talks To Buy Cronos Group
46 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Pot Stocks, ETFs, Top News And Data From The Cannabis Industry This Week
40 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on RH
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Quake Highlights Supply Chain Reality: Alaska Lives And Dies By Logistics