4 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- RH (NASDAQ: RH) shares are up 19 percent after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at $1.73, beating estimates by 46 cents. Sales came in at $636.558 million, beating estimates by $4.378 million. The company also raised fourth quarter and FY18 earnings and sales guidance.
- Smartsheet Inc (NYSE: SMAR) shares are up 3 percent following a third-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at $(0.09) beating estimates by 7 cents. Sales came in at $46.868 million, beating estimates by $2.728 million.
Losers
- Aphria Inc (NYSE: APHA) shares are down 4 percent after falling 23 percent in the regular session on a short report.
- Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) shares are down 3 percent after cutting third-quarter sales guidance from $360 million-$400 million to $300 million-$340 million due to recent weaknesses in the smartphone market.
