Tiger Woods and Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ: MNST) are reportedly in talks to release an exclusive Woods-branded energy drink.

The 14-time major winner has signed a multiyear contract extension with Monster Beverage, whose logo has been prominently featured on his golf bag and water bottle since 2016.

Woods’ agent Mark Steinberg confirmed the talks about a potential licensing deal between the two parties.

“We just extended the deal with Monster, and so we’re looking at what the next stages are of that relationship,” Steinberg told Golfweek. “It’s been an awesome partnership and there’s been talk about potential of a licensed deal with Tiger and Monster. What that looks like and tastes like, we haven’t flushed that out yet, but we’re at least in discussions about it now.”

Woods has "heavy involvement" in the discussions, the agent told Golfweek.

A new drink offering would not be a first for Woods. The golfer partnered with Pepsico, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP)'s Gatorade in 2007 to release Gatorade Tiger. The deal was reportedly for five years at $100 million, but Gatorade discontinued the drink in 2009.

The move comes one week after Woods announced he has signed an unprecendented content partnership with Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA) to provide exclusive content for the network's planned streaming service Golf TV dubbed the "Netflix of Golf."

