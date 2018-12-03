46 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- American Electric Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: AETI) shares jumped 187.4 percent to $1.15 after the company disclosed that its joint venture, BOMAY, received a major order for drilling rig control systems.
- TESARO Inc (NASDAQ: TSRO) surged 58.8 percent to $73.64 after GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK) announced plans to acquire the company for $75 per share in cash.
- Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) gained 33.7 percent to $7.62.
- Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GBT) shares climbed 29.2 percent to $40.74. Global Blood announced Monday that the FDA has agreed to allow filing for its late-stage sickle cell disease, or SCD, candidate Voxelotor under an accelerated approval pathway. The company said it would submit a new drug application, or NDA, for the pipeline asset under the pathway.
- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VNDA) shares gained 16.5 percent to $29.16 after the company's phase 2 study of Tradipitant met its primary endpoint and most secondary endpoints.
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) rose 15.4 percent to $19.86.
- Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NASDAQ: BHVN) gained 15.4 percent to $39.22 after reporting positive Phase 3 results with rimegepant zydis orally dissolving tablet for the acute treatment of migraine.
- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: OSMT) climbed 12.7 percent to $8.88.
- Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI) rose 12.6 percent to $11.71 after reporting positive top-line Phase 2b SADAL data for selinexor in patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma at the American Society of Hematology 2018 Annual Meeting.
- argenx SE (NASDAQ: ARGX) rose 12.2 percent to $108.57 after Janssen affiliate Cilag GmbH International disclosed a worldwide collaboration and license agreement with Argenx for cancer immunotherapy cusatuzumab.
- CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASI) gained 11.3 percent to $4.82 after reporting China market approval of Melphalan Hydrochloride for injection.
- Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: LPI) climbed 11.3 percent to $4.86.
- Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) rose 10.4 percent to $120.80.
- Tribune Media Company (NYSE: TRCO) rose 9.9 percent to $44.255 after Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ: NXST) announced plans to acquire the company for $46.50 per share.
- Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI) shares climbed 9.6 percent to $11.40.
- Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE: CPG) gained 9.4 percent to $3.24.
- Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) shares jumped 9 percent to $8.04.
- Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLS) rose 8.3 percent to $68.830. Evercore ISI Group upgraded Chart Industries from In-Line to Outperform.
- China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFS) shares rose 8 percent to $1.76.
- ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ: ZAGG) gained 7.8 percent to $10.83.
- The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR) climbed 6.6 percent to $42.80. Bank of America upgraded Timken from Neutral to Buy.
- Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) shares rose 6.5 percent to $14.520 after dropping 7.40 percent on Friday.
- CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ: CLPS) gained 6.5 percent to $5.88.
- RadiSys Corporation (NASDAQ: RSYS) rose 6.2 percent to $1.71 after the company reported the CFIUS clearance related to its acquisition of Reliance Industries.
- Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS) climbed 6.2 percent to $8.40. RBC Capital upgraded Noodles & Co from Sector Perform to Outperform.
- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) rose 6.1 percent to $4.91 after the company announced plans to acquire Morinda Holdings, Inc. for $75 million in cash and $10 million in stock.
Losers
- Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNNA) shares tumbled 30.7 percent to $7.01 after reporting top-line results from a Phase 2b study of SNA-120.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) shares fell 25.8 percent to $3.85 after the company filed for a $34M stock and warrant offering.
- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) fell 23.3 percent to $2.9465 after rising 37.14 percent on Friday.
- Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) shares dropped 19.7 percent to $3.54 following Q2 results. Hexindai posted a Q2 loss of $0.36 per share on sales of $3.62 million.
- Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) declined 19.6 percent to $6.35 after Reuters reported that 2 research firms issued negative reports on the stock.
- Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (NYSE: TIK) fell 19.5 percent to $3.1155 after surging 57.96 percent on Friday.
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) dropped 13.7 percent to $4.54.
- UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: UTSI) shares declined 12.4 percent to $3.1269.
- Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ: RLM) shares tumbled 11.7 percent to $2.63.
- Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB) fell 11.5 percent to $1.8313.
- Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHOS) dropped 11.4 percent to $1.87.
- Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO) shares declined 11.4 percent to $10.65. Arlo Technologies expects Q4 sales of $125 million to $130 million.
- Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE: LEU) shares fell 10.6 percent to $2.5037.
- Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGTA) dropped 10 percent to $8.80.
- Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIL) fell 9.6 percent to $2.72 following an update on its intratumoral TTI-621 program at the American Society of Hematology 60th Annual Meeting.
- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) dropped 9.6 percent to $6.02. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated Overweight rating on Ocular Therapeutics following the FDA approval of DEXTENZA.
- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) fell 8.1 percent to $3.9889 after highlighting results from Phase 2 trial of oral rigosertib in combination with azacitidine in myelodysplastic syndromes at 2018 ASH Annual Meeting.
- Alliqua BioMedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALQA) shares dipped 7.8 percent to $2.5440.
- bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) fell 7.2 percent to $114.03. bluebird bio and Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG) presented initial Phase 1 data for multiple myeloma treatment candidate bb21217 at ASH 2018.
- Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) dipped 6.8 percent to $3.075.
