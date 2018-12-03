52 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Borqs Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: BRQS) shares gained 122.66 percent to close at $5.70 on Friday.
- Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (NYSE: TIK) shares gained 57.96 percent to close at $3.87 on Friday after the company announced a $816,000 test order from a major US defense contractor.
- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) rose 37.14 percent to close at $3.84.
- Determine, Inc. (NASDAQ: DTRM) shares climbed 29.15 percent to close at $0.607 on Friday.
- Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA) climbed 18.49 percent to close at $39.99 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter on Thursday.
- Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: NTEC) rose 17.09 percent to close at $6.92.
- Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) gained 15 percent to close at $3.22 following Q4 results. Universal Technical Institute posted a Q4 loss of $0.49 per share on sales of $80.26 million.
- iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD) shares jumped 14.81 percent to close at $4.34.
- Workday Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) rose 12.87 percent to close at $164.00 after the company posted upbeat results for its third quarter on Thursday.
- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX) climbed 12.69 percent to close at $3.64.
- Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME) shares rose 12.32 percent to close at $3.92.
- i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IIIV) surged 12.26 percent to close at $22.53 on Friday.
- NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: NFEC) shares gained 11.97 percent to close at $10.38.
- Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED) rose 11.23 percent to close at $10.00.
- Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTS) gained 11.09 percent to close at $28.04 on Friday.
- Huami Corporation (NYSE: HMI) rose 10.86 percent to close at $10.62.
- CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASI) surged 10.74 percent to close at $4.33.
- Level Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LEVB) climbed 10.67 percent to close at $4.15.
- SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNE) shares gained 10.57 percent to close at $19.66 on Friday.
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) surged 10.11 percent to close at $3.05.
- Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) rose 9.94 percent to close at $111.73 after the company reported upbeat results for its third quarter and lifted its sales forecast.
- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) gained 9.9 percent to close at $6.66.
- Cosan Limited (NYSE: CZZ) shares surged 9.89 percent to close at $8.89 after reporting commencement of tender offer to repurchase up to U.S.$100,000,000 of its Class A common shares at price not greater than U.S.$9.30 nor less than U.S.$8.88 per share.
- Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRTS) shares rose 7.75 percent to close at $5.84.
- Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) shares jumped 7.43 percent to close at $10.85.
- VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) rose 3.63 percent to close at $167.34 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter and raised its FY19 guidance.
Losers
- China Ceramics Co Ltd (NASDAQ: CCCL) shares tumbled 27.65 percent to close at $1.23 on Friday after reporting a proposed public offering of common stock and warrants.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) fell 25.54 percent to close at $5.19.
- Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE: VSLR) declined 21.86 percent to close at $5.47 after the company priced an 8 million share common stock offering at $5.50 per share.
- Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT) fell 20.26 percent to close at $14.52 following Q3 results. For the current quarter, Yext expects a loss of $0.10 per share to a loss of $0.09 per share, and revenue of $62 million to $63 million.
- AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) dropped 16.45 percent to close at $76.60 after reporting Q2 results.
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) dipped 16.24 percent to close at $5.26.
- Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM) dropped 14.84 percent to close at $23.02 after the company disclosed that its CEO Amin Maredia is leaving the company. Bank of America downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from Buy to Underperform and lowered the price target from $35 to $21.
- Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX) dropped 12.9 percent to close at $2.16.
- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) dipped 11.6 percent to $2.4499.
- Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE: LH) shares fell 11.2 percent to $143.62 after the company lowered its FY18 guidance.
- Windstream Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: WIN) dipped 10.95 percent to close at $3.01.
- Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) dropped 10.6 percent to close at $3.29.
- Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) shares fell 10.59 percent to close at $7.26 on Friday after gaining 9.29 percent on Thursday. DNB Markets downgraded Frontline from Buy to Hold.
- Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRN) tumbled 10.36 percent to close at $20.50 following Q3 earnings.
- FTE Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNW) dropped 10.32 percent to close at $4.89.
- Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: KEG) fell 10.31 percent to close at $5.83.
- Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE: LH) shares declined 9.99 percent to close at $145.64 after the company lowered its FY18 guidance.
- Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) dropped 9.81 percent to close at $18.93.
- Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY) fell 9.41 percent to close at $17.13 after the company reported the purchase of Jack Wolfskin for €418 million.
- OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTN) dropped 9.33 percent to close at $7.87.
- Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) shares fell 9.23 percent to close at $6.10.
- PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) declined 8.5 percent to close at $24.00.
- Alliqua BioMedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALQA) fell 8.48 percent to close at $2.535 after surging 14.29 percent on Thursday.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) shares fell 6.63 percent to close at $13.66. GameStop reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter, but lowered its full-year profit outlook.
- Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ: CMLS) dropped 5.83 percent to close at $11.30.
- Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) shares fell 5.59 percent to close at $115.03 after the company confirmed Friday it has been a victim of a data security breach involving its Starwood guest reservation database. Marriott said in a regulatory filing it first became aware of a potential data breach Sept. 8, when an internal security tool flagged an attempt to access the reservation database. After tasking external security experts to study its security system, the company was made aware unauthorized access to its reservation system has been occurring since 2014..
Posted-In: Friday's GainersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.