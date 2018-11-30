38 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Determine, Inc. (NASDAQ: DTRM) shares jumped 78.7 percent to $0.84.
- Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (NYSE: TIK) shares jumped 75.9 percent to $4.31 after the company announced a $816,000 test order from a major US defense contractor.
- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) gained 69.6 percent to $4.750.
- Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) climbed 21.4 percent to $3.40 following Q4 results. Universal Technical Institute posted a Q4 loss of $0.49 per share on sales of $80.26 million.
- Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA) rose 15.4 percent to $38.95 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter on Thursday.
- Arsanis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) shares gained 15.1 percent to $4.27.
- Workday Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) rose 11.3 percent to $161.775 after the company posted upbeat results for its third quarter on Thursday.
- CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASI) surged 11 percent to $4.34.
- NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: NFEC) shares gained 9.2 percent to $10.20.
- Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRTS) shares rose 9.2 percent to $5.80.
- Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) shares jumped 8.7 percent to $10.9762.
- Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED) rose 7.9 percent to $9.70.
- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) climbed 7.6 percent to $6.52.
- ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ: CFRX) shares gained 7.6 percent to $2.55.
- Cosan Limited (NYSE: CZZ) shares surged 7.5 percent to $8.70 after reporting commencement of tender offer to repurchase up to U.S.$100,000,000 of its Class A common shares at price not greater than U.S.$9.30 nor less than U.S.$8.88 per share.
- Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) rose 6.2 percent to $107.87 after the company reported upbeat results for its third quarter and lifted its sales forecast.
- VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) rose 3.4 percent to $167.00 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter and raised its FY19 guidance.
Losers
- China Ceramics Co Ltd (NASDAQ: CCCL) shares dipped 25.9 percent to $1.26 after reporting a proposed public offering of common stock and warrants.
- Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE: VSLR) were down 21.1 percent to $5.52 after the company priced an 8 million share common stock offering at $5.50 per share.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) dropped 20 percent to $5.5742.
- Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT) fell 18.2 percent to $14.900 following Q3 results. For the current quarter, Yext expects a loss of $0.10 per share to a loss of $0.09 per share, and revenue of $62 million to $63 million.
- Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM) dropped 15.1 percent to $22.96 after the company disclosed that its CEO Amin Maredia is leaving the company. Bank of America downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from Buy to Underperform and lowered the price target from $35 to $21.
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) dipped 15 percent to $5.34.
- PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) fell 13.8 percent to $22.62.
- Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY) fell 13.4 percent to $16.380 after the company reported the purchase of Jack Wolfskin for €418 million.
- AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) dropped 13.3 percent to $79.48 after reporting Q2 results.
- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) dipped 11.6 percent to $2.4499.
- Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE: LH) shares fell 11.2 percent to $143.62 after the company lowered its FY18 guidance.
- Alliqua BioMedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALQA) fell 10.9 percent to $2.71 after surging 14.29 percent on Thursday.
- Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) shares fell 10.3 percent to $7.28 after gaining 9.29 percent on Thursday. DNB Markets downgraded Frontline from Buy to Hold.
- OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTN) dropped 10.2 percent to $7.795.
- Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRN) tumbled 9.2 percent to $20.78 following Q3 earnings.
- Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ: CMLS) dropped 8.3 percent to $11.01.
- Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: CHRA) shares declined 8 percent to $6.16.
- Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT) dropped 6.5 percent to $4.87. Mizuho downgraded Assertio Therapeutics from Buy to Neutral.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) shares fell 6.4 percent to $13.70. GameStop reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter, but lowered its full-year profit outlook.
- Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREE) fell 5.3 percent to $43.55. JP Morgan downgraded Cree from Neutral to Underweight.
- Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) shares fell 5.2 percent to $115.60 after the company confirmed Friday it has been a victim of a data security breach involving its Starwood guest reservation database. Marriott said in a regulatory filing it first became aware of a potential data breach Sept. 8, when an internal security tool flagged an attempt to access the reservation database. After tasking external security experts to study its security system, the company was made aware unauthorized access to its reservation system has been occurring since 2014..
