Boeing Wins $13.8M Contract To Support F/A-18E/F And EA-18G Programs
Zacks , Zacks  
November 30, 2018 3:38pm   Comments
Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) recently secured a contract to deliver production engineering support in association to installation and integration of systems required to initiate, evaluate, and integrate modifications to F/A-18E/F and EA-18G aircraft. These efforts will cater to continued system effectiveness and product assurance for aircraft testing.

Valued at $13.8 million, the contract was awarded by the Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, MD. Majority of the work will be executed in Patuxent River, MD. Boeing is expected to complete the entire task by December 2019.

Boeing's F/A-18 Block III Super Hornet is a twin-engine, supersonic, all-weather multirole fighter jet. The U.S. Navy's tactical and air superiority aircraft is capable of performing virtually every mission in the tactical spectrum — including air superiority, day/night strike with precision-guided weapons, fighter escort, close air support, suppression of enemy air defenses, maritime strike, reconnaissance, forward air control and tanker missions.

The preceding article is from one of our external contributors. It does not represent the opinion of Benzinga and has not been edited.

Posted-In: contributor contributorsNews Contracts

Originally posted here...

 

