48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) climbed 100 percent to close at $2.80 on Thursday after the company reported that it has established a Scientific Advisory Board and named Dr. Giovanni Addolorato as its first member and Chairperson.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) surged 83.42 percent to close at $6.97 on Thursday. The biopharma company announced Thursday ahead of the market open that the FDA has formally communicated through the minutes of an Oct. 29 Breakthrough Therapy Type B Clinical guidance meeting that it has accepted the study design of the new Phase 3 RECOVERY trial evaluating the company's TNX-102 SL as a bedtime treatment option for post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD.
- Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) shares gained 34.13 percent to close at $10.10 after reporting upbeat Q3 results.
- Titan Machinery Inc (NASDAQ: TITN) gained 25.6 percent to close at $17.81 following upbeat Q3 results.
- Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ: TECD) rose 22 percent to close at $89.89 after the company reported upbeat results for its third quarter.
- Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ: RLM) rose 21.62 percent to close at $3.15 following earlier press release highlighting updates on strategic review. Realm said it is considering separate sale of its HOCl-related assets, including Vashe royalty stream.
- Arsanis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) shares rose 21.24 percent to close at $3.71 on Thursday after dipping 25.73 percent on Wednesday.
- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) rose 20.91 percent to close at $20.70 after the company posted stronger-than-expected Q3 results.
- iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD) surged 16.31 percent to close at $3.78.
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ADAP) rose 15.53 percent to close at $5.95.
- Pfenex Inc. (NYSE: PFNX) gained 14.54 percent to close at $4.57.
- Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CKPT) surged 14.48 percent to close at $2.570.
- Alliqua BioMedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALQA) rose 14.29 percent to close at $3.04 after jumping 63.19 percent on Wednesday.
- BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: BHTG) gained 13.25 percent to close at $2.82 after the company announced plans to acquire additional 26.8% ownership in HEBioT Renewable Resource Recovery facility.
- Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE: DLNG) climbed 12.75 percent to close at $4.60.
- Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLBS) gained 12.64 percent to close at $4.99.
- LifeVantage Corporation (NASDAQ: LFVN) shares jumped 11.82 percent to close at $13.34 on Thursday.
- RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RFIL) gained 11.77 percent to close at $8.83.
- Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) gained 11.72 percent to close at $17.26.
- ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ: CFRX) surged 11.27 percent to close at $2.37.
- Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) shares climbed 11 percent to close at $4.44.
- Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) shares gained 10.65 percent to close at $5.30.
- Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC) rose 7.62 percent to close at $51.81 following Q3 earnings.
- SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE: SILV) shares gained 5.6 percent to close at $2.45 after the company disclosed a C$31 million strategic investment by SSR Mining.
Losers
- ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ: PIXY) shares tumbled 32.35 percent to close at $2.99 on Thursday after reporting fourth-quarter results.
- Tilly's Inc(NYSE: TLYS) dropped 21.1 percent to close at $12.04. Tilly’s reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company issued weak fourth-quarter earnings guidance.
- SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI) shares fell 18.14 percent to close at $1.76.
- YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: YETI) dipped 16.15 percent to close at $16.10 after reporting Q3 results.
- Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE: BITA) dropped 12.31 percent to close at $17.52. Credit Suisse downgraded Bitauto from Outperform to Neutral.
- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) dipped 11.5 percent to close at $2.77. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, which rallied over 7.5 percent Wednesday amid a clarification from the company concerning an unintended updation regarding FDA approval for its Firdapse, announced after the close the regulatory body did approve its autoimmune disorder medication for Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome, or LEMS, in adults.
- China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) fell 11.3 percent to close at $2.12.
- Chaparral Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHAP) dipped 11.27 percent to close at $10.86.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) fell 11.06 percent to close at $18.65.
- Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) shares declined 10.81 percent to close at $15.51.
- Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) declined 10.56 percent to close at $4.32.
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) shares fell 10.29 percent to close at $6.28.
- NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: NFEC) dropped 10.19 percent to close at $9.34.
- PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE: PPDF) shares dipped 10.05 percent to close at $5.64.
- Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) shares fell 9.93 percent to close at $26.22 after reporting secondary offering of common shares by certain shareholders.
- RYB Education Inc - ADR (NYSE: RYB) shares fell 9.48 percent to close at $7.64 following Q3 results. RYB Education reported Q3 earnings of $0.06 per share on sales of $35.257 million.
- Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS) declined 9.46 percent to close at $8.42.
- Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX) dropped 9.27 percent to close at $87.94 after the company cut FY18 sales guidance.
- Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) shares declined 8.94 percent to close at $6.72 following Q3 results. Build-A-Bear posted a Q3 loss of $0.42 per share on sales of $68.694 million.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) shares fell 7.81 percent to close at $2.95.
- Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) dropped 7.74 percent to close at $14.43.
- Cision Ltd. (NYSE: CISN) shares fell 6.74 percent to close at $12.18.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) dropped 5.03 percent to close at $6.80. Express reported upbeat Q3 results, but issued weak forecast for the current quarter.
- Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) dipped 4.67 percent to close at $35.52. JP Morgan downgraded Dick's Sporting from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $46 to $41.
