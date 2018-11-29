32 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) jumped 114 percent to $8.12. The biopharma company announced Thursday ahead of the market open that the FDA has formally communicated through the minutes of an Oct. 29 Breakthrough Therapy Type B Clinical guidance meeting that it has accepted the study design of the new Phase 3 RECOVERY trial evaluating the company's TNX-102 SL as a bedtime treatment option for post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD.
- Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ: RLM) gained 106.2 percent to $5.34 following earlier press release highlighting updates on strategic review. Realm said it is considering separate sale of its HOCl-related assets, including Vashe royalty stream.
- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) rose 67.9 percent to $2.35 after the company reported that it has established a Scientific Advisory Board and named Dr. Giovanni Addolorato as its first member and Chairperson.
- Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) shares gained 25.4 percent to $9.44 after reporting upbeat Q3 results.
- Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CKPT) surged 21.2 percent to $2.72.
- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) rose 21.1 percent to $20.73 after the company posted stronger-than-expected Q3 results.
- Titan Machinery Inc (NASDAQ: TITN) gained 18.8 percent to $16.84 following upbeat Q3 results.
- Alliqua BioMedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALQA) rose 18.1 percent to $3.14 after jumping 63.19 percent on Wednesday.
- Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ: TECD) rose 13.3 percent to $83.47 after the company reported upbeat results for its third quarter.
- Arsanis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) shares rose 10.8 percent to $3.39 after dipping 25.73 percent on Wednesday.
- AAC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AAC) shares gained 10.2 percent to $2.26.
- NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: NFEC) climbed 9 percent to $11.33.
- SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE: SILV) shares gained 6.1 percent to $2.46 after the company disclosed a C$31 million strategic investment by SSR Mining.
- Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC) rose 5.4 percent to $50.7395 following Q3 earnings.
Losers
- ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ: PIXY) shares dipped 25.3 percent to $3.30 after reporting fourth-quarter results.
- Tilly's Inc (NYSE: TLYS) declined 18.3 percent to $12.48. Tilly’s reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company issued weak fourth-quarter earnings guidance.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) dropped 17.3 percent to $5.92. Express reported upbeat Q3 results, but issued weak forecast for the current quarter.
- Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) shares tumbled 14.4 percent to $6.32 following Q3 results. Build-A-Bear posted a Q3 loss of $0.42 per share on sales of $68.694 million.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) shares fell 14.1 percent to $2.75.
- China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) dropped 12.7 percent to $2.0872.
- Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE: BITA) dipped 12.1 percent to $17.57. Credit Suisse downgraded Bitauto from Outperform to Neutral.
- RYB Education Inc - ADR (NYSE: RYB) shares fell 9.6 percent to $7.60 following Q3 results. RYB Education reported Q3 earnings of $0.06 per share on sales of $35.257 million.
- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) dipped 9.6 percent to $2.83. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, which rallied over 7.5 percent Wednesday amid a clarification from the company concerning an unintended updation regarding FDA approval for its Firdapse, announced after the close the regulatory body did approve its autoimmune disorder medication for Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome, or LEMS, in adults.
- Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX) dropped 9.2 percent to $88.01 after the company cut FY18 sales guidance.
- FTE Networks, Inc. (NYSE: FTNW) shares declined 8.9 percent to $5.1291.
- Cision Ltd. (NYSE: CISN) shares fell 8.5 percent to $11.95.
- Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) dipped 8.5 percent to $34.10. JP Morgan downgraded Dick's Sporting from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $46 to $41.
- PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE: PPDF) shares dipped 8 percent to $5.77.
- Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) dropped 7.7 percent to $14.43.
- Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) dipped 7.6 percent to $30.25.
- Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) shares fell 7.1 percent to $27.04 after reporting secondary offering of common shares by certain shareholders.
- Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPWH) tumbled 6.9 percent to $4.61.
