40 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Gaming Partners International Corp. (NASDAQ: GPIC) shares jumped 68.08 percent to close at $13.11 on Wednesday after the company agreed to be acquired by Angel Holdings for $110 million.
- Alliqua BioMedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALQA) shares climbed 63.19 percent to close at $2.66 on Wednesday after the company announced plans to spin off and merge its contract manufacturing business with TO Pharmaceuticals LLC to create an independent, publicly traded company focused on cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical therapies.
- FTE Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNW) shares gained 24.44 percent to close at $5.63.
- Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) gained 21.17 percent to close at $6.64 after the company issued a response to a BuzzFeed article accusing the company of ad fraud.
- ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) shares gained 20.76 percent to close at $20.53 after rumors surfaced that Baker Brothers have acquired a stake in the company.
- J.Jill Inc (NYSE: JILL) rose 18.6 percent to close at $5.93 after the company posted upbeat Q3 earnings.
- Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE: ATKR) shares climbed 17.65 percent to close at $21.06. Atkore International posted Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.79 per share on sales of $477.567 million.
- IEC Electronics Corp. (NYSE: IEC) rose 16.97 percent to close at $6.2343 after reporting Q4 results.
- Ooma, Inc. (NYSE: OOMA) rose 14.87 percent to close at $15.60 after the company reported upbeat Q3 results.
- Brightview Holdings Inc (NYSE: BV) rose 14.52 percent to close at $13.49 after reporting fourth-quarter results.
- Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) gained 14.51 percent to close at $104.89 after the company announced a 58% increase in direct sales for the Black Friday through Cyber Monday weekend.
- Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE: BURL) rose 12.79 percent to close at $167.56 after the company posted better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (NASDAQ: IIJI) jumped 11.76 percent to close at $11.9474.
- Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) gained 11.11 percent to close at $25.00 following Q3 results.
- salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) shares rose 10.27 percent to close at $140.64 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter and raised full-year 2019 guidance.
- Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) climbed 9.69 percent to close at $8.49.
- Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) rose 9.48 percent to close at $76.37.
- Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE: ZEN) surged 9.31 percent to close at $57.44.
- Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ: PS) shares rose 9.22 percent to close at $22.38 on Wednesday.
- Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV) surged 8.91 percent to close at $97.79.
- World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) gained 8.78 percent to close at $71.01.
- Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) climbed 8.71 percent to close at $58.14.
- ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: ASX) rose 8.63 percent to close at $4.03.
- NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) climbed 8.56 percent to close at $8.12.
- On Deck Capital, Inc. (NYSE: ONDK) shares gained 7.85 percent to close at $7.69. UBS upgraded On Deck Capital from Neutral to Buy.
- AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFSI) climbed 5.43 percent to close at $14.75 after the company got regulatory approval for a $14.75/share acquisition offer.
- Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) shares rose 5.21 percent to close at $43.105 after the company reported upbeat results for its first quarter on Tuesday.
Losers
- Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) dipped 34.56 percent to close at $4.79 after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q3 results.
- Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMRT) shares fell 27.87 percent to close at $1.32 after reporting a third-quarter earnings drop.
- Arsanis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) shares dipped 25.73 percent to close at $3.06 after jumping 255.17 percent on Tuesday.
- Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WINS) shares fell 16.08 percent to close at $28.45.
- ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA) shares dropped 13.78 percent to close at $3.38.
- Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) dropped 11.82 percent to close at $92.54 after the company reported downbeat third-quarter sales.
- Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) fell 9.87 percent to close at $6.30. Protagonist Therapeutics disclosed that PN-10943 for inflammatory bowel disease showed 'greater potency and target engagement in preclinical studies as compared to PTG-100.'
- Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: FFHL) fell 9.57 percent to close at $2.08 following Q3 results.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) dipped 8.43 percent to close at $3.80.
- J M Smucker Co (NYSE: SJM) fell 7.24 percent to close at $101.28 after the company reported downbeat results for its second quarter and lowered its FY19 guidance.
- Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GNL) fell 6.24 percent to close at $20.13 after reporting offering of common stock.
- Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) shares fell 5.73 percent to close at $24.66. Patterson Cos. delayed Q2 earnings release and conference call to Thursday, December 6, 2018.
- LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ: LIVN) dropped 5.48 percent to close at $96.73.
Posted-In: LosersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.