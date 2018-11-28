5 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Travelzoo (NASDAQ: TZOO) shares spiked up 10 percent shortly after the closing bell. No news was immediately available.
- ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ: PIXY) sharse are up 8 percent after reporting fourth-quarter sales growth. Revenues came in at $11.2 million, up from $4.5 million year-over-year. Gross billings came in at $73.4 million, up from $33.1 million year-over-year.
- Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE: VEEV) shares are up 6 percent after reporting third-quarter earnings growth. Earnings came in at 41 cents per share, up from 25 cents per share year-over-year. Sales came in at $224.7 million, beating estimates by $8.68 million.
Losers
- Tilly’s Inc (NYSE: TLYS) shares are down 13 percent after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 24 cents per share, beating estimates by a penny. Sales were $146.8 million, missing estimates by $2.73 million. The company issued weak fourth-quarter earnings guidance.
- Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) shares are down 8 percent following its third-quarter earnings report. Earnings came in at 13 cents per share, up from 12 cents per share year-over-year. Sales came in at $605.407 million, beating estimates by $2.327 million. Guess sees fourth-quarter sales growth of 4-6 percent but issued weak FY19 earnings guidance.
