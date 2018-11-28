Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 28, 2018 4:52pm   Comments
Share:
Related TLYS
Earnings Scheduled For November 28, 2018
54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Tilly's beats by $0.01, misses on revenue (Seeking Alpha)
Related GES
Earnings Scheduled For November 28, 2018
10 Stocks To Watch For November 28, 2018
Guess -8% after profit miss (Seeking Alpha)

Gainers

  • Travelzoo (NASDAQ: TZOO) shares spiked up 10 percent shortly after the closing bell. No news was immediately available.
  • ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ: PIXY) sharse are up 8 percent after reporting fourth-quarter sales growth. Revenues came in at $11.2 million, up from $4.5 million year-over-year. Gross billings came in at $73.4 million, up from $33.1 million year-over-year.
  • Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE: VEEV) shares are up 6 percent after reporting third-quarter earnings growth. Earnings came in at 41 cents per share, up from 25 cents per share year-over-year. Sales came in at $224.7 million, beating estimates by $8.68 million.

Losers

  • Tilly’s Inc (NYSE: TLYS) shares are down 13 percent after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 24 cents per share, beating estimates by a penny. Sales were $146.8 million, missing estimates by $2.73 million. The company issued weak fourth-quarter earnings guidance.
  • Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) shares are down 8 percent following its third-quarter earnings report. Earnings came in at 13 cents per share, up from 12 cents per share year-over-year. Sales came in at $605.407 million, beating estimates by $2.327 million. Guess sees fourth-quarter sales growth of 4-6 percent but issued weak FY19 earnings guidance.

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GES + PIXY)

Earnings Scheduled For November 28, 2018
10 Stocks To Watch For November 28, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on TLYS
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Cannabis-Infused Beverage Stocks Rip Higher Amid Positive Farm Bill Development