36 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Alliqua BioMedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALQA) shares jumped 155.6 percent to $4.1668 after the company announced plans to spin off and merge its contract manufacturing business with TO Pharmaceuticals LLC to create an independent, publicly traded company focused on cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical therapies.
- Gaming Partners International Corp. (NASDAQ: GPIC) climbed 69.4 percent to $13.21 after the company agreed to be acquired by Angel Holdings for $110 million.
- FTE Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNW) shares rose 28.4 percent to $5.810.
- Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) gained 25.6 percent to $6.88 after the company issued a response to a BuzzFeed article accusing the company of ad fraud.
- Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE: ATKR) shares jumped 19 percent to $21.30. Atkore International posted Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.79 per share on sales of $477.567 million.
- J.Jill Inc (NYSE: JILL) rose 14 percent to $5.70 after the company posted upbeat Q3 earnings.
- Ooma, Inc. (NYSE: OOMA) gained 13.1 percent to $15.35 after the company reported upbeat Q3 results.
- IEC Electronics Corp. (NYSE: IEC) rose 12 percent to $5.97 after reporting Q4 results.
- Brightview Holdings Inc (NYSE: BV) rose 11.2 percent to $13.10 after reporting fourth-quarter results.
- Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) gained 11.1 percent to $101.76 after the company announced a 58% increase in direct sales for the Black Friday through Cyber Monday weekend.
- ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) shares gained 10.8 percent to $18.84 after rumors surfaced that Baker Brothers have acquired a stake in the company.
- Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (NASDAQ: IIJI) jumped 8.8 percent to $11.63.
- Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE: BURL) rose 7.6 percent to $159.80 after the company posted better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX) shares surged 6.4 percent to $3.3937.
- On Deck Capital, Inc. (NYSE: ONDK) shares gained 6.3 percent to $7.5784. UBS upgraded On Deck Capital from Neutral to Buy.
- AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFSI) climbed 5.5 percent to $14.765 after the company got regulatory approval for a $14.75/share acquisition offer.
- Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) shares rose 5.4 percent to $43.165 after the company reported upbeat results for its first quarter on Tuesday.
- salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) shares rose 4.6 percent to $133.44 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter and raised full-year 2019 guidance.
Losers
- Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) dropped 37.8 percent to $4.552 after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q3 results.
- Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMRT) shares fell 27.9 percent to $1.320 after reporting a third-quarter earnings drop.
- Arsanis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) shares dipped 25 percent to $3.09 after jumping 255.17 percent on Tuesday.
- Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WINS) dropped 15.6 percent to $28.60.
- Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) fell 15.2 percent to $5.93. Protagonist Therapeutics disclosed that PN-10943 for inflammatory bowel disease showed 'greater potency and target engagement in preclinical studies as compared to PTG-100.'
- Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: FFHL) fell 14.8 percent to $1.96 following Q3 results.
- Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) dropped 11.2 percent to $93.19 after the company reported downbeat third-quarter sales.
- ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA) shares dropped 10.4 percent to $3.51.
- Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVUS) fell 10.1 percent to $3.4271.
- Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ: HNNA) shares dropped 8.5 percent to $10.45.
- Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) shares fell 8 percent to $24.0707. Patterson Cos. delayed Q2 earnings release and conference call to Thursday, December 6, 2018.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) dipped 8 percent to $3.82.
- Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISNS) dropped 7.9 percent to $5.51.
- REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ: RGNX) shares fell 7.2 percent to $59.90.
- Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) dropped 7 percent to $45.27 after the company reported that its CFO Mark Long will leave the company.
- Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GNL) fell 6.5 percent to $20.08 after reporting offering of common stock.
- J M Smucker Co (NYSE: SJM) fell 6.5 percent to $102.16 after the company reported downbeat results for its second quarter and lowered its FY19 guidance.
- Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) dropped 6.2 percent to $16.86.
