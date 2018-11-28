22 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Gaming Partners International Corp. (NASDAQ: GPIC) rose 66.5 percent to $12.80 in pre-market trading after the company agreed to be acquired by Angel Holdings for $110 million.
- Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) rose 16 percent to $6.33 in pre-market trading after falling 32.84 percent on Tuesday.
- Brightview Holdings Inc (NYSE: BV) rose 12.1 percent to $13.20 in pre-market trading after reporting fourth-quarter results.
- Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) shares rose 10 percent to $45.05 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat results for its first quarter on Tuesday.
- salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) shares rose 8.3 percent to $138.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter and raised full-year 2019 guidance.
- Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE: BURL) rose 7.7 percent to $160.00 in pre-market trading after the company posted better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) rose 6.1 percent to $19.90 in pre-market trading.
- Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SPWH) rose 5.7 percent to $4.99 in pre-market trading after the company posted in-line Q3 earnings.
- Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) rose 4.7 percent to $9.44 in pre-market trading after dropping 4.32 percent on Tuesday.
- Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN) rose 4.3 percent to $35.50 in pre-market trading.
- J.Jill Inc (NYSE: JILL) rose 4 percent to $5.20 in pre-market trading after the company posted upbeat Q3 earnings.
- SINA Corporation (NASDAQ: SINA) rose 3.7 percent to $64.18 in pre-market trading after the company posted better-than-expected results for its third quarter.
- Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE: ATKR) rose 3.4 percent to $18.50 in pre-market trading after reporting Q4 results.
- Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) rose 3.2 percent to $61.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat results for its third quarter.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Arsanis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) shares fell 15.5 percent to $3.48 in pre-market trading after jumping 255.17 percent on Tuesday.
- Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) fell 13.4 percent to $6.34 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q3 results.
- Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMRT) shares fell 9.3 percent to $1.66 in pre-market trading after reporting a third-quarter earnings drop.
- Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) shares fell 9 percent to $95.50 in pre-market. Tiffany reported in-line earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed views.
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) fell 6.7 percent to $6.18 in pre-market trading after gaining 8.52 percent on Tuesday.
- Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GNL) fell 6 percent to $20.18 in pre-market trading after reporting offering of common stock.
- J M Smucker Co (NYSE: SJM) fell 5.7 percent to $103.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat results for its second quarter and lowered its FY19 guidance.
- GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- ADR (NASDAQ: GWPH) fell 3.1 percent to $118.00 in pre-market trading after the company missed Q4 revenue estimates.
Posted-In: #PreMarket GainersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.