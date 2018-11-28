48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Arsanis Inc (NASDAQ: ASNS) shares surged 255.17 percent to close at $4.12 on Tuesday after the company announced a merger agreement with X4 Pharma.
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) rose 25.64 percent to close at $1.47 after the company's cancer therapy received Breakthrough Device designation from the FDA.
- Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE: BXG) shares surged 17.04 percent to close at $14.08 after the company’s board approved up to 3 million share buyback.
- CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR) shares gained 16.61 percent to close at $3.58.
- BSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMT) jumped 15.34 percent to close at $30.98 after the company was acquired by People's United Financial.
- Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE: SAVE) climbed 15.26 percent to close at $58.76 after the company raised Q4 TRASM and CASM guidance.
- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP) gained 14.74 percent to close at $3.27.
- SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ: STKL) gained 14.29 percent to close at $4.96.
- Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) shares rose 12.72 percent to close at $7.18.
- FTE Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNW) gained 12.27 percent to close at $4.5243.
- Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) shares rose 11.89 percent to close at $25.50 on Tuesday.
- Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) jumped 11.74 percent to close at $4.95.
- AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXTI) rose 10.87 percent to close at $5.71.
- DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DHT) shares surged 10.56 percent to close at $4.71.
- Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) climbed 10.34 percent to close at $3.20. Eyenovia said it has enrolled the first patient in the first of two Phase 3 trials, dubbed MIST-1, for its MicroStat program for pharmacologic mydriasis, or dilation of the pupil for an eye exam.
- LINE Corporation (NYSE: LN) gained 10.17 percent to close at $34.00.
- International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE: INSW) rose 10.03 percent to close at $19.19 on Tuesday.
- Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) gained 9.57 percent to close at $10.08.
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) shares climbed 8.52 percent to close at $6.62 on Tuesday.
- LAIX Inc. (NYSE: LAIX) rose 7.39 percent to close at $8.86 following Q3 results.
- Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) rose 7.32 percent to close at $50.17.
- AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAVS) rose 6.25 percent to close at $0.7702 as the company issued press release highlighting the signing of a significant crop producer and supplier in North America to its sustainability and drone-leasing program.
- StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE) rose 4.98 percent to close at $22.78 after reporting Q3 results.
Losers
- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) shares tumbled 62.26 percent to close at $1.80 on Tuesday after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its third quarter.
- Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) shares fell 32.84 percent to close at $5.48.
- MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT) dipped 22.3 percent to close at $0.375 after the company reported Q3 EPS of $(0.28) down $0.12 from Q3 last year, with sales down around 68% year over year to $2.216 million.
- Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares fell 17.22 percent to close at $5.77. Therapix Biosciences issued $1,500,000 convertible debentures.
- Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMR) dropped 16.83 percent to close at $1.73.
- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) fell 14.19 percent to close at $9.31.
- Francesca's Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: FRAN) dropped 14.07 percent to close at $1.985 after the company issued a weak forecast for the third quarter.
- EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVER) dipped 13.58 percent to close at $5.60.
- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) shares fell 13.2 percent to close at $16.83 after the company priced a public offering of common stock for gross proceeds of $200 million.
- ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) shares fell 12.64 percent to close at $17.00 following announcement of $200 million common stock offering.
- Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STML) tumbled 11.98 percent to close at $10.43.
- Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) shares dropped 11.8 percent to close at $58.38 after reporting a proposed public offering of common stock.
- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: OSMT) shares slipped 11.47 percent to close at $6.25.
- G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GTHX) fell 11.37 percent to close at $35.39 following Phase 2 data for trilaciclib in combo with chemo/Tecentriq which showed statistically significant improvements in primary endpoints but no statistical difference in candidate vs placebo groups.
- Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) shares fell 10.91 percent to close at $19.065.
- ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQL) shares fell 10.66 percent to close at $3.27.
- Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) shares dipped 10.23 percent to close at $51.77 on Tuesday.
- Tenaris S.A. (NYSE: TS) fell 9.78 percent to close at $24.36.
- Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) declined 9.62 percent to close at $3.29.
- Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTI) dropped 9.11 percent to close at $4.99.
- VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ: VVUS) dipped 8.28 percent to close at $2.66.
- Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) fell 7.42 percent to close at $15.47 as company adjusted the qualification for its endpoint of its HALO-301 trial to a single primary endpoint of overall survival.
- Auris Medical Holding AG (NASDAQ: EARS) dropped 7.19 percent to close at $0.6246. Auris Medical filed for an offering of up to 1.75 million shares of common stock by Lincoln Park Capital.
- Buckle Inc (NYSE: BKE) fell 5.65 percent to close at $19.70 after the company reported downbeat results for its third quarter on Monday.
- Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOS) dropped 5.36 percent to close at $62.82 after the company announced a 10 million share offering by certain shareholders including executives and directors.
