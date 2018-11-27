Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

38 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 27, 2018 12:25pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Arsanis Inc (NASDAQ: ASNS) shares jumped 68 percent to $1.9490 after the company announced a merger agreement with X4 Pharma.
  • Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) jumped 24 percent to $1.45 after the company's cancer therapy received Breakthrough Device designation from the FDA.
  • Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) shares gained 23.4 percent to $7.5283.
  • AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAVS) gained 22.2 percent to $0.8854 as the company issued press release highlighting the signing of a significant crop producer and supplier in North America to its sustainability and drone-leasing program.
  • CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR) shares rose 21.2 percent to $3.72.
  • Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE: SAVE) climbed 19.8 percent to $61.0950 after the company raised Q4 TRASM and CASM guidance.
  • Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP) gained 19.3 percent to $3.40.
  • BSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMT) rose 15.8 percent to $31.10 after the company was acquired by People's United Financial.
  • Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) shares rose 14.6 percent to $7.30.
  • StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE) rose 14.3 percent to $24.800 after reporting Q3 results.
  • Zymeworks Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYME) gained 13.9 percent to $13.07. Zymeworks and BeiGene reported license and collaboration agreement for Zymeworks' HER2-targeted therapeutic candidates, ZW25 And ZW49, in Asia-Pacific, and research and license agreement for Zymeworks' Azymetric and EFECT platforms globally.
  • LAIX Inc. (NYSE: LAIX) rose 10.3 percent to $9.10 following Q3 results.
  • DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DHT) shares surged 10.2 percent to $4.695.
  • SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ: STKL) gained 9.7 percent to $4.76.
  • Addus Homecare Corporation (NASDAQ: ADUS) rose 9.2 percent to $74.69 following news the stock will replace CACI in the S&P SmallCap 600. CACI will be joining the S&P 500.
  • LINE Corporation (NYSE: LN) gained 8.7 percent to $33.54.
  • Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) rose 8.3 percent to $50.63.
  • Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) climbed 8 percent to $3.13. Eyenovia said it has enrolled the first patient in the first of two Phase 3 trials, dubbed MIST-1, for its MicroStat program for pharmacologic mydriasis, or dilation of the pupil for an eye exam.
  • Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM) rose 4.1 percent to $55.57 amid news the stock will be joining the S&P 500 index.

 

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) shares dipped 53.8 percent to $2.2050 after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its third quarter.
  • Francesca's Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: FRAN) fell 17.7 percent to $1.9001 after the company issued a weak forecast for the third quarter.
  • G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GTHX) fell 16.6 percent to $33.30 following Phase 2 data for trilaciclib in combo with chemo/Tecentriq which showed statistically significant improvements in primary endpoints but no statistical difference in candidate vs placebo groups.
  • MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT) dipped 15 percent to $0.4101 after the company reported Q3 EPS of $(0.28) down $0.12 from Q3 last year, with sales down around 68% year over year to $2.216 million.
  • FTE Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNW) shares dipped 13.7 percent to $3.4763.
  • Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMR) dropped 12 percent to $1.83.
  • Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares fell 11.6 percent to $6.162. Therapix Biosciences issued $1,500,000 convertible debentures.
  • Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) shares dropped 9.9 percent to $59.670 after reporting a proposed public offering of common stock.
  • VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ: VVUS) dipped 9.7 percent to $2.62.
  • ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) shares fell 9.6 percent to $17.58 following announcement of $200 million common stock offering.
  • Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) shares fell 9.3 percent to $17.5800 after the company priced a public offering of common stock for gross proceeds of $200 million.
  • Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) fell 8.2 percent to $15.35 as company adjusted the qualification for its endpoint of its HALO-301 trial to a single primary endpoint of overall survival.
  • Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) shares fell 7.8 percent to $2.13.
  • Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTI) dropped 7.7 percent to $5.07.
  • AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE: AKS) fell 7.3 percent to $3.03 after dropping 4.11 percent on Monday.
  • Auris Medical Holding AG (NASDAQ: EARS) dropped 6.7 percent to $0.628. Auris Medical filed for an offering of up to 1.75 million shares of common stock by Lincoln Park Capital.
  • Buckle Inc (NYSE: BKE) fell 6.4 percent to $19.555 after the company reported downbeat results for its third quarter on Monday.
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) fell 5 percent to $50.10 as company reported its CheckMate -451 study did not meet its primary endpoint.
  • Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOS) dropped 4 percent to $63.745 after the company announced a 10 million share offering by certain shareholders including executives and directors.

Posted-In: LosersNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACAD + ADUS)

32 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Abeona Fires CEO, Loxo Passes FDA Muster, Bristol-Myers Flunks Lung Cancer Trial
7 Stocks To Watch For November 27, 2018
5 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
38 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Pfizer And Allergan Earnings, CFO Departures At Acadia And Assertio
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on ASNS
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Mid-Day Market Update: Ferroglobe Drops Following Downbeat Q3 Results; Spirit Airlines Shares Climb