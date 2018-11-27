38 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Arsanis Inc (NASDAQ: ASNS) shares jumped 68 percent to $1.9490 after the company announced a merger agreement with X4 Pharma.
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) jumped 24 percent to $1.45 after the company's cancer therapy received Breakthrough Device designation from the FDA.
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) shares gained 23.4 percent to $7.5283.
- AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAVS) gained 22.2 percent to $0.8854 as the company issued press release highlighting the signing of a significant crop producer and supplier in North America to its sustainability and drone-leasing program.
- CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR) shares rose 21.2 percent to $3.72.
- Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE: SAVE) climbed 19.8 percent to $61.0950 after the company raised Q4 TRASM and CASM guidance.
- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP) gained 19.3 percent to $3.40.
- BSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMT) rose 15.8 percent to $31.10 after the company was acquired by People's United Financial.
- Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) shares rose 14.6 percent to $7.30.
- StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE) rose 14.3 percent to $24.800 after reporting Q3 results.
- Zymeworks Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYME) gained 13.9 percent to $13.07. Zymeworks and BeiGene reported license and collaboration agreement for Zymeworks' HER2-targeted therapeutic candidates, ZW25 And ZW49, in Asia-Pacific, and research and license agreement for Zymeworks' Azymetric and EFECT platforms globally.
- LAIX Inc. (NYSE: LAIX) rose 10.3 percent to $9.10 following Q3 results.
- DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DHT) shares surged 10.2 percent to $4.695.
- SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ: STKL) gained 9.7 percent to $4.76.
- Addus Homecare Corporation (NASDAQ: ADUS) rose 9.2 percent to $74.69 following news the stock will replace CACI in the S&P SmallCap 600. CACI will be joining the S&P 500.
- LINE Corporation (NYSE: LN) gained 8.7 percent to $33.54.
- Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) rose 8.3 percent to $50.63.
- Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) climbed 8 percent to $3.13. Eyenovia said it has enrolled the first patient in the first of two Phase 3 trials, dubbed MIST-1, for its MicroStat program for pharmacologic mydriasis, or dilation of the pupil for an eye exam.
- Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM) rose 4.1 percent to $55.57 amid news the stock will be joining the S&P 500 index.
Losers
- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) shares dipped 53.8 percent to $2.2050 after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its third quarter.
- Francesca's Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: FRAN) fell 17.7 percent to $1.9001 after the company issued a weak forecast for the third quarter.
- G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GTHX) fell 16.6 percent to $33.30 following Phase 2 data for trilaciclib in combo with chemo/Tecentriq which showed statistically significant improvements in primary endpoints but no statistical difference in candidate vs placebo groups.
- MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT) dipped 15 percent to $0.4101 after the company reported Q3 EPS of $(0.28) down $0.12 from Q3 last year, with sales down around 68% year over year to $2.216 million.
- FTE Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNW) shares dipped 13.7 percent to $3.4763.
- Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMR) dropped 12 percent to $1.83.
- Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares fell 11.6 percent to $6.162. Therapix Biosciences issued $1,500,000 convertible debentures.
- Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) shares dropped 9.9 percent to $59.670 after reporting a proposed public offering of common stock.
- VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ: VVUS) dipped 9.7 percent to $2.62.
- ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) shares fell 9.6 percent to $17.58 following announcement of $200 million common stock offering.
- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) shares fell 9.3 percent to $17.5800 after the company priced a public offering of common stock for gross proceeds of $200 million.
- Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) fell 8.2 percent to $15.35 as company adjusted the qualification for its endpoint of its HALO-301 trial to a single primary endpoint of overall survival.
- Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) shares fell 7.8 percent to $2.13.
- Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTI) dropped 7.7 percent to $5.07.
- AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE: AKS) fell 7.3 percent to $3.03 after dropping 4.11 percent on Monday.
- Auris Medical Holding AG (NASDAQ: EARS) dropped 6.7 percent to $0.628. Auris Medical filed for an offering of up to 1.75 million shares of common stock by Lincoln Park Capital.
- Buckle Inc (NYSE: BKE) fell 6.4 percent to $19.555 after the company reported downbeat results for its third quarter on Monday.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) fell 5 percent to $50.10 as company reported its CheckMate -451 study did not meet its primary endpoint.
- Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOS) dropped 4 percent to $63.745 after the company announced a 10 million share offering by certain shareholders including executives and directors.
