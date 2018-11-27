32 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) rose 42 percent to $1.66 in pre-market trading after the company's cancer therapy received Breakthrough Device designation from the FDA.
- Arsanis Inc (NASDAQ: ASNS) shares rose 19 percent to $1.38 in pre-market trading after the company announced a merger agreement with X4 Pharma.
- Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) shares rose 11.3 percent to $7.08 in pre-market trading.
- LAIX Inc. (NYSE: LAIX) rose 9.1 percent to $9.00 in pre-market trading following Q3 results.
- Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE: SAVE) rose 9.1 percent to $55.60 in pre-market trading after an 8-K filing shows expectation for raised fourth quarter TRASM guidance, from 6 percent year-over-year to be up 11 percent year-over-year. The company sees fourth quarter CASM Ex Fuel up 5-5.5 percent year-over-year.
- Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) rose 6.3 percent to $15.35 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 results.
- StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE) rose 6 percent to $23.00 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 results.
- 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) rose 5.4 percent to $10.04 in pre-market trading after falling 8.10 percent on Monday.
- Addus Homecare Corporation (NASDAQ: ADUS) rose 5 percent to $71.84 in pre-market trading following news the stock will replace CACI in the S&P SmallCap 600. CACI will be joining the S&P 500.
- Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) rose 4.9 percent to $57.10 in pre-market trading.
- Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM) rose 4 percent to $55.51 in pre-market trading amid news the stock will be joining the S&P 500 index.
- American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AXL) rose 3.8 percent to $12.49 in pre-market trading. American Axle named Sandra (Sandy) Pierce to its Board of Directors.
- INSYS Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSY) rose 3.1 percent to $6.76 in pre-market trading after dropping 2.24 percent on Monday.
- Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RCKT) rose 3.1 percent to $16.65 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it has received FDA Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) and Fast Track designations for RP-L102 gene therapy for Fanconi Anemia.
- Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FANG) rose 3 percent to $112.50 in pre-market trading amid news the stock will be joining in the S&P 500 index.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) shares fell 36.1 percent to $3.05 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its third quarter.
- Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) fell 12.3 percent to $14.65 in pre-market trading as company adjusted the qualification for its endpoint of its HALO-301 trial to a single primary endpoint of overall survival.
- Francesca's Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: FRAN) fell 11.7 percent to $2.04 in pre-market trading after the company issued a weak forecast for the third quarter.
- G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GTHX) fell 11.1 percent to $35.50 in pre-market trading following Phase 2 data for trilaciclib in combo with chemo/Tecentriq which showed statistically significant improvements in primary endpoints but no statistical difference in candidate vs placebo groups.
- Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) shares fell 9.6 percent to $16.23 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its third quarter and lowered its FY19 adjusted EPS guidance.
- Buckle Inc (NYSE: BKE) fell 7.1 percent to $19.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat results for its third quarter on Monday.
- ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) shares fell 6.5 percent to $18.20 in pre-market following announcement of $200 million common stock offering.
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) fell 6.4 percent to $5.71 in pre-market trading after climbing 9.12 percent on Monday.
- Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRKR) fell 6.1 percent to $6.40 in pre-market trading. Marker Therapeutics appointed Anthony H. Kim as Chief Financial Officer.
- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) shares fell 5.6 percent to $18.30 in pre-market trading after the company priced a public offering of common stock for gross proceeds of $200 million.
- BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS) fell 5.5 percent to $5.22 in pre-market trading after dropping 2.82 percent on Monday.
- Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM) fell 5.3 percent to $73.45 in pre-market trading after rising 5.71 percent on Monday.
- Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE: GTX) fell 4.7 percent to $1 1.75 in pre-market trading.
- AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE: AKS) fell 4.3 percent to $3.13 in pre-market trading after dropping 4.11 percent on Monday.
- Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE: KOS) fell 4 percent to $5.54 in pre-market trading. Kosmos Energy priced secondary public offering of 15 million common shares at $5.43 per share.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) shares fell 3.1 percent to $18.58 in pre-market trading after gaining 4.75 percent on Monday.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) fell 2.3 percent to $51.51 in pre-market trading as company reported its CheckMate -451 study did not meet its primary endpoint.
Posted-In: #PreMarket GainersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.