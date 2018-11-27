'Like A Gun To My Head'— Drivers Weigh In On ELDs, Pay And Parking

Joel Steward in Moe's Deli at the Jubitz Travel Center.

FreightWaves posted a story yesterday profiling the Jubitz Travel Center, an iconic truck stop in Portland. In Part II we talk to drivers who stopped at Jubitz for fuel, a bite and a few hours rest. Here they weigh in on traffic, ELDs and more.

Chris Welcher, Jubitz Travel Center

Where I'm going: Los Angeles to Portland and back home to Los Angeles

What I'm carrying: Mostly Frito-Lay

What I drive: Freightliner 2018, cost me $160,000

Employment: Lease to Schneider

Miles traveled: 8-10,000/month

Years on the job: 18

Why I like my job: I can do a job the average person can't.

Pet Peeve: Too numerous to mention.

Name one: Everyone has a hand in my pocket. Every government entity looks at trucking as a revenue generator. Oregon has a per mile fuel tax. It was 16 cents; now it's 20. California raised its diesel fuel tax twenty cents last year.

Pay: Grossed $160,000 last year. On paper I lost most of that.

ELD: I prefer them. It's easier, a lot less to keep track of. The only drawback is parking.

Traffic: We don't have rush hour traffic anymore. We have rush day.

Joel Steward, Jubitz Travel Center (Photo: Linda Baker)

Where I'm going: Home, to Longview, Washington

What I drive: We're power only. We pull other trailers.

Years on the job: Since 1999. My wife and I teamed pulling freight coast to coast. I've been doing power-only for 14 years.

What I'm carrying: Military simulators

Before trucking: A logger, then a millworker.

Miles traveled: Getting less and less and less. Don't have 80,000 miles this year. I'm getting to the point where things are winding down.

What I like: Always wanted to get out on the open road. I have total control. The independence. I don't get along with people well.

Pet peeve: With freight, I hated the push, push. Doesn't matter what it is — you have to have it delivered on time. Power – there is some time sensitivity, but less.

Pay: $150,000 gross. Net half of that.

ELD: It is what it is; you got to go with the flow. Before, on paper, there was always the ability to adjust things, you know.

Balsinder Singh Sandhu, Jubitz Travel Center (Photo: Linda Baker)

Homebase: SeaTac, Washington

Where I'm going: Seattle to California, waiting for load

Years on the job: Four

What I like: Nice money: $10,000-$11,000 per month.

Pet peeve: Sometimes lonely. I have a one-month old.

ELDs: It's good. While you're driving, the log speaks to you.

Other jobs: Move things. Other jobs not much money. I don't speak much English.

Don Stone, Jubitz Travel Center

Where I'm going: Fixing to head home to Prosser, Oregon coming from the Midwest.

What I'm carrying: Refrigerated LTLs

What I like: The things I get to see. Left to my own devices. Can sing at top of my voice.

Pet peeve: They need to stop pushing ELDs. They don't make drivers safer. Responsible drivers make drivers safer. You have a boss looking over your shoulder.

Ben Soullieres, Jubitz Travel Center (Photo: Linda Baker)

Where I'm going: Montreal to Seattle. Tomorrow, back to Montreal. I come here once a month.

What I'm hauling: Heating/cooling equipment.

What I like: The trucks are better than they used to be. I have a microwave, fridge. They are roomier.

Pet peeve: Nothing against the ELD machine, but it's like having a gun to the head, from beginning to the end of day. During the day, no time to stop. I'd like more flexibility.

Parking: Everyone starts at 8 a.m., and everyone is done at same time. It becomes a lot harder to get a parking spot.

On the other hand: Before, with paper logs, you were able to cheat on paper.

