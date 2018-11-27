41 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME) shares jumped 30.23 percent to close at $2.80 on Monday.
- SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) shares rose 16.34 percent to close at $7.05.
- Legacy Reserves Inc. (NASDAQ: LGCY) gained 16.09 percent to close at $2.67.
- Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SENS) shares rose 15.59 percent to close at $3.41.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) rose 15.51 percent to close at $10.65 on Monday after the company reported upbeat Q3 results.
- LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) jumped 14.94 percent to close at $5.00.
- CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) rose 14.8 percent to close at $6.44 after reporting a $15 million buyback plan.
- BioScrip, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOS) surged 14.55 percent to close at $3.70 on Monday.
- Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE: VSLR) rose 14.29 percent to close at $6.48.
- Quantum Corporation (NYSE: QTM) gained 13.66 percent to close at $2.58.
- TransMontaigne Partners L.P. (NYSE: TLP) climbed 12.58 percent to close at $40.98 after the company agreed to be acquired for $41 per share.
- Spherix Inc (NASDAQ: SPEX) shares surged 12.5 percent to close at $0.99 on Monday after the company acquired a 25 percent stake in an electric scooter and bicycle business.
- Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZG) gained 11.77 percent to close at $32.57 after a director bought 850K shares between $29.087/share and $29.473/share. Standpoint Research also initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $48 price target.
- Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) shares rose 10.66 percent to close at $4.36.
- GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE: GPX) gained 9.85 percent to close at $14.72 on Monday.
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) shares rose 9.12 percent to close at $6.10 on Monday after surging 33.10 percent on Friday.
- Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SVBI) shares climbed 8.8 percent to close at $8.90.
- Luther Burbank Corporation (NASDAQ: LBC) shares rose 8.53 percent to close at $10.56.
- Harte Hanks, Inc. (NYSE: HHS) jumped 8.17 percent to close at $3.84.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) climbed 7.56 percent to close at $1.85 after 13 new cases of Ebola were reported in Eastern Congo and the stock was upgraded by PiperJaffray.
- Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT) gained 7.16 percent to close at $16.16. Rocket Pharmaceuticals and REGENXBIO reported a new license agreement for the treatment of danon disease using NAV AAV9 Vector.
- American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) gained 5.53 percent to close at $20.62. Deutsche Bank upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from Hold to Buy.
- TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) shares climbed 5.31 percent to close at $23.82. HSBC upgraded TechnipFMC from Reduce to Hold.
- General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) gained 4.79 percent to close at $37.65 after the company announced plans to close five plants in 2019 as part of plans to cut $4.5 billion in costs and lower capital expenditures by $1.5 billion by 2020. GM said it plans to cut its salaried workforce by 15 percent.
Losers
- Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ: ZFGN) tumbled 40.55 percent to close at $5.41 on Monday after the FDA placed a clinical hold on its investigational new drug application for its first trial of diabetes drug ZGN-1061 due to safety concerns.
- Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX) dropped 19.69 percent to close at $2.61.
- FTE Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNW) fell 16.39 percent to close at $4.03.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) shares dipped 16.1 percent to close at $17.56.
- Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: AMTB) shares slipped 15.52 percent to close at $12.90.
- Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) dropped 14.36 percent to close at $46.75.
- Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQ) shares declined 14.25 percent to close at $16.67.
- Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) shares dropped 13.21 percent to close at $1.84.
- Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVC) shares tumbled 11.34 percent to close at $5.55.
- LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGC) shares dropped 11.29 percent to close at $15.95.
- Pfenex Inc. (NYSE: PFNX) shares fell 11.04 percent to close at $4.03.
- Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ: BNTC) shares declined 10.72 percent to close at $2.17.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) dipped 10 percent to close at $2.79.
- CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PMTS) fell 9.85 percent to close at $2.47.
- Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ: DWSN) dropped 9.56 percent to close at $3.88.
- Plantronics Inc (NYSE: PLT) fell 8.76 percent to close at $46.48. Reuters reported on Friday that Logitech International SA (NASDAQ: LOGI) is in talks to acquire Plantronics for over $2.2 billion. However, Plantronics confirmed that it is no longer in talks with Logitech following acquisition approach by Logitech.
- Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: VIOT) shares declined 6.22 percent to close at $8.75 after reporting Q3 results. Viomi Technology posted Q3 earnings of $0.39 per share on sales of $82.311 million. The company expects FY2018 sales of $357.53 million to 361.90 million.
Movers
