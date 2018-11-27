Market Overview

Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 27, 2018 4:47am   Comments
  • Federal Reserve Board of Governors Vice Chairman Richard Clarida is set to speak in New York, NY at 7:45 a.m. ET.
  • The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is schedule for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
  • The S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home price index for September will be released at 9:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Federal Housing Finance Agency House Price Index for September is schedule for release at 9:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index for November will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury will auction 5-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic will speak in New York, NY at 2:30 p.m. ET.
  • Kansas Federal Reserve Bank President Esther George is set to speak in New York, NY at 2:30 p.m. ET.
  • Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans will speak in New York, NY at 2:30 p.m. ET.

