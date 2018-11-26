5 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NYSE: SAVE) shares are up 15 percent after an 8-K filing shows expectation for raised fourth quarter TRASM guidance, from 6 percent year-over-year to be up 11 percent year-over-year. The company sees fourth quarter CASM Ex Fuel up 5-5.5 percent year-over-year.
- FTE Networks Inc (NYSE: FTNW) shares are up 8 percent. No news was immediately available.
Losers
- Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: RKDA) shares are down 11 percent. No news was immediately available.
- Buckle Inc (NYSE: BKE) shares are down 6 percent after reporting a third-quarter earnings miss. Earnings came in at 42 cents per share, missing estimates by 4 cents. Sales came in at $215.107 million, missing estimates by $4.1 million.
- ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) shares are down 6 percent after reporting a $200 million common stock offering.
Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.