5 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 26, 2018 5:10pm   Comments
Buckle -6% after earnings miss (Seeking Alpha)

Gainers

  • Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NYSE: SAVE) shares are up 15 percent after an 8-K filing shows expectation for raised fourth quarter TRASM guidance, from 6 percent year-over-year to be up 11 percent year-over-year. The company sees fourth quarter CASM Ex Fuel up 5-5.5 percent year-over-year.
  • FTE Networks Inc (NYSE: FTNW) shares are up 8 percent. No news was immediately available.

Losers

  • Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: RKDA) shares are down 11 percent. No news was immediately available.
  • Buckle Inc (NYSE: BKE) shares are down 6 percent after reporting a third-quarter earnings miss. Earnings came in at 42 cents per share, missing estimates by 4 cents. Sales came in at $215.107 million, missing estimates by $4.1 million.
  • ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) shares are down 6 percent after reporting a $200 million common stock offering.

