33 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) gained 35 percent to $7.54 after surging 33.10 percent on Friday.
- Spherix Inc (NASDAQ: SPEX) shares jumped 31.8 percent to $1.16 after the company acquired a 25 percent stake in an electric scooter and bicycle business.
- Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) shares gained 18.3 percent to $4.66.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) shares rose 16.1 percent to $5.05 after reporting a proposed rights offering.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) rose 16 percent to $10.69 after the company reported upbeat Q3 results.
- Quantum Corporation (NYSE: QTM) gained 14.1 percent to $2.5900.
- TransMontaigne Partners L.P. (NYSE: TLP) climbed 12.9 percent to $41.08 after the company agreed to be acquired for $41 per share.
- Harte Hanks, Inc. (NYSE: HHS) jumped 12.7 percent to $4.00.
- SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) shares rose 12.7 percent to $6.830.
- ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) gained 11 percent to $15.01.
- Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SVBI) shares climbed 10 percent to $9.00.
- Luther Burbank Corporation (NASDAQ: LBC) shares rose 9 percent to $10.60.
- Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SENS) shares jumped 8.8 percent to $3.2100.
- CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) rose 8.7 percent to $6.10 after reporting a $15 million buyback plan.
- CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PMTS) climbed 8.4 percent to $2.72.
- Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT) gained 8.1 percent to $16.30. Rocket Pharmaceuticals and REGENXBIO reported a new license agreement for the treatment of danon disease using NAV AAV9 Vector.
- General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) gained 6.2 percent to $38.14 after the company announced plans to close five plants in 2019 as part of plans to cut $4.5 billion in costs and lower capital expenditures by $1.5 billion by 2020. GM said it plans to cut its salaried workforce by 15 percent.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) climbed 5.3 percent to $1.81 after 13 new cases of Ebola were reported in Eastern Congo and the stock was upgraded by PiperJaffray.
- American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) gained 5 percent to $20.52. Deutsche Bank upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from Hold to Buy.
- TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) shares climbed 4.8 percent to $23.70. HSBC upgraded TechnipFMC from Reduce to Hold.
- Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BOLD) rose 4.6 percent to $25.015. JP Morgan initiated coverage on Audentes Therapeutics with an Overweight rating.
Losers
- Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ: ZFGN) dipped 42.9 percent to $5.20 after the FDA placed a clinical hold on its investigational new drug application for its first trial of diabetes drug ZGN-1061 due to safety concerns.
- Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) shares fell 16.5 percent to $1.77.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) shares dropped 16.2 percent to $17.55.
- Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: AMTB) shares slipped 13.4 percent to $13.4184.
- Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQ) shares declined 12 percent to $17.11.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) dipped 11.3 percent to $2.75.
- Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVC) shares tumbled 10.4 percent to $5.61.
- Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ: BNTC) shares declined 10.2 percent to $2.20.
- Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) shares slipped 9.2 percent to $8.90.
- LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGC) shares dropped 7.7 percent to $16.59.
- Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: VIOT) shares declined 5.5 percent to $8.82 after reporting Q3 results. Viomi Technology posted Q3 earnings of $0.39 per share on sales of $82.311 million. The company expects FY2018 sales of $357.53 million to 361.90 million.
- Plantronics Inc (NYSE: PLT) fell 5.3 percent to $48.26. Reuters reported on Friday that Logitech International SA (NASDAQ: LOGI) is in talks to acquire Plantronics for over $2.2 billion. However, Plantronics confirmed that it is no longer in talks with Logitech following acquisition approach by Logitech.
