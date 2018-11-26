Cyber Monday Tips And Deals

After a record-breaking Black Friday, the Cyber Monday online holiday shopping event is in full swing. The website BestBlackFriday.com& put together some helpful tips for shoppers.

Tips

Finding great deals on popular products can be exciting; BestBlackFriday.com suggests Cyber Monday shoppers take advantage of these five tips to get the biggest bang for their holiday bucks:

Don’t pay for shipping. Companies like Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) and Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) offer free shipping for all orders, but Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) and Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS) require minimum purchases of $35 and $25, respectively, to be eligible for free shipping.

Get 15 percent off at Target. Target is offering 15 percent off hundreds of thousands of items on Target.com, and Target REDcard users can get an additional 5 percent off.

Earn Kohl’s Cash. Kohl’s has extended its Black Friday Kohl’s Cash promotion through Cyber Monday, so shoppers get $15 in Kohl’s Cash for every $50 they spend.

Avoid the Apple, Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) Store. According to BestBlackFriday.com, shoppers can get better Cyber Monday deals on newer Apple products at retailers like Walmart and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN).

Don't buy toys. It may be tempting to get those holiday toy purchases out of the way on Cyber Monday, but BestBlackFriday.com said that the best deals on most toys tend to come around Dec. 10.

Top Deals

If you’re looking for the best deals in the market, you’ve got to do your research. Here’s a handful of the early deals at the two companies expected to lead the retail sector in Cyber Monday sales, Amazon and Walmart:

Walmart:

PlayStation 4 with a copy of "Red Dead Redemption 2" and an extra DualShock 4 Controller for $199 (save $99.87).

Straight Talk Apple iPhone 8 for $499.99 (save $99.01).

Polaroid 50-inch Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR Smart LED TV for $179.99 (save $220).

Instant Pot Gem 6 Qt 8-in-1 programmable multicooker with advanced microprocessor technology for $55 (save $24).

Amazon:

All-New Echo Dot for $24 (save $25.99).

Sony XBR55X900F Amazon's Choice high-performance TV (2018 Model) for $1,098.00 (save $200).

Save $50 on an Oculus Rift.

Get up to $80 off an Apple Watch Series 3.

To browse all the available deals, links to the major Cyber Monday sales can be found on BestBlackFriday’s website here.

