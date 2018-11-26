5 Stocks To Watch For November 26, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Buckle Inc (NYSE: BKE) to post quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $219.07 million after the closing bell. Buckle shares dropped 0.24 percent to close at $20.37 on Friday.

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ: MOR) reported the approval of Tremfya in Japan for the treatment of patients with palmoplantar pustulosis. MorphoSys shares climbed 6.37 percent to close at $28.38 on Friday.

