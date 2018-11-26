5 Stocks To Watch For November 26, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Buckle Inc (NYSE: BKE) to post quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $219.07 million after the closing bell. Buckle shares dropped 0.24 percent to close at $20.37 on Friday.
- MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ: MOR) reported the approval of Tremfya in Japan for the treatment of patients with palmoplantar pustulosis. MorphoSys shares climbed 6.37 percent to close at $28.38 on Friday.
- Analysts expect JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $934.62 million. JinkoSolar shares gained 3.04 percent to $9.50 in pre-market trading.
- Reuters reported on Friday that Logitech International SA (NASDAQ: LOGI) is in talks to acquire Plantronics Inc (NYSE: PLT) for over $2.2 billion. However, Plantronics confirmed that it is no longer in talks with Logitech following acquisition approach by Logitech. Logitech shares fell 0.64 percent to close at $32.41 on Friday, while Plantronics shares fell 1.85 percent to $50.00 in pre-market trading.
