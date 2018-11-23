20 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Orchids Paper Products Company (NYSE: TIS) shares rose 150 percent to $1.70 in pre-market trading after the company announced a 'significant' new customer and $5.9 million increase in its credit line.
- Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE: COL) rose 9.3 percent to $141.70 in pre-market trading after Reuters reported that Chinese regulator has given conditional approval for United Technologies and Rockwell Collins deal.
- Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE: PEI) rose 9.2 percent to $8.96 in pre-market trading.
- Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) rose 7 percent to $3.36 in pre-market trading after the company reported commencement of self-tender offer to buy up to 4.166 million shares at $3.60 per share.
- The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (NYSE: RBS) rose 5.1 percent to $5.83 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.02 percent on Wednesday.
- Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY) rose 5.1 percent to $2.29 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.83 percent on Wednesday.
- City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE: CIO) rose 5 percent to $11.51 in pre-market trading.
- Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) rose 4.6 percent to $54.78 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.83 percent on Wednesday.
- Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) rose 4.6 percent to $15.59 in pre-market trading after climbing 6.42 percent on Wednesday.
- Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE: TKC) rose 4.4 percent to $5.74 in pre-market trading after gaining 5.16 percent on Wednesday.
- Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) rose 4.2 percent to $32.00 in pre-market trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Ability Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIL) shares fell 36.2 percent to $3.54 in pre-market trading. Ability priced 3.076 million shares at $3.25 per unit.
- Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PLAG) fell 12.3 percent to $14.90 in pre-market trading after rising 4.23 percent on Wednesday.
- California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) fell 8.6 percent to $22.94 in pre-market trading after jumping 18.56 percent on Wednesday.
- Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) fell 7.2 percent to $5.45 in pre-market trading after surging 36.83 percent on Wednesday.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) fell 7.2 percent to $3.10 in pre-market trading after gaining 9.87 percent on Wednesday.
- Dean Foods Company (NYSE: DF) shares fell 5.2 percent to $5.49 in pre-market trading.
- Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) fell 5.1 percent to $2.77 in pre-market trading after climbing 6.57 percent on Wednesday.
- MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE: MAG) fell 4.5 percent to $7.09 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.06 percent on Wednesday.
- Rio Tinto plc (NYSE: RIO) fell 4.1 percent to $47.67 in pre-market trading.
Posted-In: #PreMarket GainersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.