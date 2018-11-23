Market Overview

50 Biggest Movers From Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 23, 2018 5:17am   Comments
Gainers

  • Ability Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIL) shares jumped 96.81 percent to close at $5.55 on Wednesday after the company announced the acquisition of a company which supplies and develops licenses Ultimate Interception for $1 million.
  • Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) shares jumped 36.83 percent to close at $5.87 on Wednesday following Q3 results.
  • Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ: KNSA) rose 24.17 percent to close at $20.29.
  • California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) shares surged 18.56 percent to close at $25.10.
  • QAD Inc. (NASDAQ: QADA) climbed 17.17 percent to close at $46.61.
  • Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN) gained 16.93 percent to close at $32.81.
  • Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) surged 14.91 percent to close at $52.96 after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter on Tuesday.
  • Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) gained 14.69 percent to close at $32.63. Baird upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from Neutral to Outperform.
  • Cool Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWSM) jumped 13.82 percent to close at $3.13.
  • Jones Energy, Inc. (NYSE: JONE) rose 12.98 percent to close at $2.35.
  • Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ: DOGZ) gained 12.69 percent to close at $2.93.
  • SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) climbed 13.23 percent to close at $4.28 on Wednesday.
  • Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM) gained 12.98 percent to close at $18.19.
  • GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) rose 11.64 percent to close at $13.71.
  • Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ: SIMO) jumped 11.55 percent to close at $35.84 after reporting a $200 million buyback plan.
  • Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) rose 11.52 percent to close at $24.10.
  • Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DAKT) gained 11.46 percent to close at $8.56.
  • Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STML) shares surged 11.4 percent to close at $11.73.
  • Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) rose 11.32 percent to close at $15.14 after reporting Q3 results.
  • BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE: BJ) climbed 11.2 percent to close at $22.05 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter and raised FY18 guidance.
  • Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: AUTL) gained 10.95 percent to close at $45.71.
  • Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) rose 9.99 percent to close at $17.56 after announcing the launch of eInstant and digital games with Norsk Tipping, Norway's National Lottery.
  • Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) rose 9.74 percent to close at $135.04 after the company reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter and issued strong fourth quarter and FY19 earnings guidance.
  • Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ: FANH) rose 9.04 percent to close at $26.17 following Q3 results.
  • Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE: AP) climbed 8.79 percent to close at $4.33.
  • Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDMO) gained 8.04 percent to close at $5.24.
  • Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN) gained 7.67 percent to close at $32.44 after announcing better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter.
  • InfraREIT, Inc. (REIT) (NYSE: HIFR) shares rose 7.36 percent to close at $22.77.
  • Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) shares rose 6.99 percent to close at $4.44.
  • Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM) gained 6.67 percent to close at $0.80. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Cinedigm with a Buy rating.
  • Synthetic Biologics Inc (NYSE: SYN) gained 5.88 percent to close at $0.81 after the company said it successfully completed its end-of-phase 2 trial meeting with the FDA. The company said a single phase 3 trial may be sufficient for approval.
  • SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI) gained 5.08 percent to close at $2.48 after the company reported Nasdaq filing extension.
  • LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE: LTM) shares rose 5.94 percent to close at $9.81 after reporting upbeat Q3 earnings.

 

Losers

  • Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZN) shares dipped 56.77 percent to close at $0.5144 on Wednesday after the company issued a press release highlighting Megiddo-Jezreel #1 well was determined to be not commercially productive.
  • Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) dropped 36.46 percent to close at $4.20 on Wedensday after jumping 144.81 percent on Tuesday.
  • Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBX) shares fell 30.73 percent to close at $1.42 after reporting an offering of common shares and warrants.
  • Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) shares dropped 22.52 percent to close at $10.22.
  • Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX) shares fell 19.44 percent to close at $2.90 on Wednesday.
  • Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) dipped 11.81 percent to close at $3.51.
  • FTE Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNW) shares fell 11.75 percent to close at $4.43.
  • Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) declined 10 percent to close at $2.16.
  • Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE: CSLT) shares fell 9.45 percent to close at $2.49.
  • China Rapid Finance Ltd - ADR (NYSE: XRF) fell 8.84 percent to close at $1.96. China Rapid Finance reported a Q3 loss of $0.17 per share on sales of $17.567 million.
  • Caleres Inc (NYSE: CAL) fell 8.83 percent to close at $28.29 after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its third quarter.
  • Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) dropped 8.67 percent to close at $4.95 on Wednesday.
  • 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) dipped 7.58 percent to close at $10.36.
  • Aduro BioTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADRO) shares fell 7.54 percent to close at $2.82.
  • Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMEH) shares tumbled 7.43 percent to close at $16.20 on Wednesday.
  • Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. (NYSE: AVAL) slipped 6.99 percent to close at $6.65.
  • Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX) dropped 6.88 percent to close at $2.98.

5 Stocks To Watch For November 23, 2018

Economic Data Scheduled For Friday