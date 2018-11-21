Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

34 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 21, 2018 12:42pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Ability Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIL) shares surged 86.2 percent to $5.25 after the company announced the acquisition of a company which supplies and develops licenses Ultimate Interception for $1 million.
  • Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) shares surged 37.1 percent to $5.69.
  • Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN) rose 19.1 percent to $35.89 after announcing better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter.
  • Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) jumped 17.3 percent to $54.07 after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter on Tuesday.
  • Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) gained 17.1 percent to $2.81.
  • Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) rose 16.5 percent to $4.9989 following Q3 results.
  • Jones Energy, Inc. (NYSE: JONE) gained 16 percent to $2.4128.
  • Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) rose 13.7 percent to $15.455 after reporting Q3 results.
  • Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN) gained 13.1 percent to $31.74.
  • BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE: BJ) rose 12.8 percent to $22.36 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter and raised FY18 guidance.
  • Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ: FANH) rose 12.5 percent to $26.99 following Q3 results.
  • Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) gained 11.7 percent to $24.13.
  • Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM) gained 11.7 percent to $0.84889. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Cinedigm with a Buy rating.
  • Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) rose 11.1 percent to $31.61. Baird upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from Neutral to Outperform.
  • Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ: SIMO) jumped 10.5 percent to $35.50 after reporting a $200 million buyback plan.
  • TORM plc (NASDAQ: TRMD) shares rose 10 percent to $6.50.
  • Synthetic Biologics Inc (NYSE: SYN) gained 9.7 percent to $0.84 after the company said it successfully completed its end-of-phase 2 trial meeting with the FDA. The company said a single phase 3 trial may be sufficient for approval.
  • Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) rose 9 percent to $134.110 after the company reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter and issued strong fourth quarter and FY19 earnings guidance.
  • Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDMO) gained 8.5 percent to $5.26.
  • InfraREIT, Inc. (REIT) (NYSE: HIFR) shares rose 8.5 percent to $23.00.
  • Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ: TLC) gained 8.5 percent to $6.29. Taiwan Liposome priced its 3.75 million ADS IPO at $5.80 per ADS.
  • Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) rose 7.6 percent to $17.17 after announcing the launch of eInstant and digital games with Norsk Tipping, Norway's National Lottery.
  • SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI) gained 7.2 percent to $2.53 after the company reported Nasdaq filing extension.
  • Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE: AP) climbed 6.1 percent to $4.22.
  • LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE: LTM) shares rose 5.3 percent to $9.73 after reporting upbeat Q3 earnings.

 

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZN) shares tumbled 58.6 percent to $0.4928 after the company issued a press release highlighting Megiddo-Jezreel #1 well was determined to be not commercially productive.
  • Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBX) shares dipped 31.2 percent to $1.4101 after reporting an offering of common shares and warrants.
  • Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) fell 20.3 percent to $5.27 after jumping 144.81 percent on Tuesday.
  • Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) shares dropped 19.3 percent to $13.19.
  • Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE: CSLT) shares fell 11.1 percent to $2.445.
  • China Rapid Finance Ltd - ADR (NYSE: XRF) fell 10.5 percent to $1.92. China Rapid Finance reported a Q3 loss of $0.17 per share on sales of $17.567 million.
  • Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP) shares dipped 8 percent to $2.6698.
  • Caleres Inc (NYSE: CAL) fell 7.3 percent to $28.77 after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its third quarter.
  • Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSBR) dropped 5.7 percent to $9.76.

Posted-In: LosersNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ABIL + ACER)

Mid-Day Market Update: Foot Locker Gains On Upbeat Earnings; Heat Biologics Shares Plummet
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Deere Misses Q4 Expectations
20 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
38 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
45 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on ABIL
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Best Buy Posts Strong Earnings Just In Time For Black Friday: The Sell-Side Reacts