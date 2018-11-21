50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) shares jumped 144.81 percent to close at $6.61 on Tuesday.
- NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: NFEC) gained 36.65 percent to close at $8.80.
- Auris Medical Holding AG (NASDAQ: EARS) shares surged 35.81 percent to close at $0.6846 on Tuesday after the company announced positive results from its meeting with the FDA for its pre-IND.
- Bioblast Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: ORPN) rose 33.9 percent to close at $1.58 after the company announced it will acquire Enlivex to advance a clinical state immunotherapeutic drug pipeline for treatment of life-threatening immune conditions.
- Zedge, Inc. (NYSE: ZDGE) rose 25 percent to close at $2.5125. Zedge announced the launch of its 'Refer a Friend' program for artists and brands.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) shares climbed 23.88 percent to close at $4.15.
- Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ: DOGZ) gained 23.81 percent to close at $2.60.
- Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) rose 16.63 percent to close at $23.14 after the company reported Q3 results.
- Tesaro, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSRO) shares rose 15.34 percent to close at $42.48.
- Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: AUTL) climbed 11.96 percent to close at $41.20.
- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLCM) climbed 11.71 percent to close at $4.58.
- EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ: EDRY) shares rose 11.38 percent to close at $10.525 on Tuesday.
- Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INNT) shares jumped 11.24 percent to close at $2.77.
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) shares gained 11.15 percent to close at $3.39.
- Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH) shares gained 9.73 percent to close at $44.77 following Q3 results. Noah Holdings posted Q3 earnings of $0.50 per share on sales of $122.83 million.
- Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASUR) gained 8.94 percent to close at $6.09 on Tuesday.
- Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE: A) rose 7.84 percent to close at $67.52 after the company reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter and issued strong FY19 earnings guidance.
- Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) rose 6.73 percent to close at $21.24 after the company reported Q4 results. The company issued weak sales forecast for the current quarter.
- Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) shares gained 5.46 percent to close at $40.55 after the company reported upbeat Q1 earnings.
Losers
- FTE Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNW) dropped 25.74 percent to close at $4.53 after the company reported Q3 results. FTE Networks posted Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.04 per share on sales of $92.224 million.
- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) dropped 19.33 percent to close at $13.19.
- Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) shares fell 18.68 percent to close at $6.05. Eastside Drilling priced its 1.235 million share offering at $6.50 per share.
- Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) dropped 18.64 percent to close at $2.40.
- LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ: LIVN) shares dipped 18.41 percent to close at $98.04 on Tuesday. LivaNova intends to commence clinical study that meets requirements to expand Medicare coverage for VNS Therapy.
- Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE: JT) tumbled 17.98 percent to close at $4.47.
- L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) shares fell 17.71 percent to close at $28.43 after reporting third-quarter results. The company announced it was cutting its quarterly dividend in half from 60 cents per share to 30 cents per share. L Brands also named John Mehas as CEO of Victoria’s Secret.
- Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMB) shares fell 17.52 percent to close at $4.85. Limbach posted a Q3 loss of $0.46 per share on sales of $135.06 million.
- Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) dropped 14.78 percent to close at $14.01.
- Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RARX) shares fell 14.65 percent to close at $14.27.
- Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRO) dipped 14.1 percent to close at $9.93 on Tuesday.
- Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: BRS) shares declined 12.23 percent to close at $6.03.
- Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: KEG) dropped 12.2 percent to close at $7.27.
- Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE: DLNG) dipped 12.19 percent to close at $5.33.
- Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) dipped 11.86 percent to close at $8.25.
- Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) shares tumbled 11.76 percent to close at $4.50 on Tuesday after reporting Q3 results.
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) dropped 11.72 percent to close at $2.56.
- Fusion Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSNN) declined 11.69 percent to close at $2.04 on Tuesday.
- Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEDU) fell 11.68 percent to close at $7.26 following Q3 results. Tarena International posted Q3 adjusted loss of RMB0.98 per share on sales of RMB699.88 million.
- Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) dipped 11.66 percent to close at $4.205.
- Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KOD) dropped 11.6 percent to close at $7.77 on Tuesday.
- Lilis Energy, Inc. (NYSE: LLEX) dipped 11.39 percent to close at $2.30 on Tuesday.
- Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE: TALO) shares fell 11.37 percent to close at $18.87.
- America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMT) dropped 11.2 percent to close at $74.11 on Tuesday.
- W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) shares declined 11.17 percent to close at $5.41.
- Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE: JEC) fell 10.8 percent to close at $65.05 after reporting downbeat quarterly revenue.
- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) shares fell 10.52 percent to close at $69.03 after the company announced weaker-than-expected earnings for its third quarter.
- Internet Gold - Golden Lines Ltd. (NASDAQ: IGLD) shares dropped 10.32 percent to close at $2.52 following Q3 results.
- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) shares dropped 10.02 percent to close at $5.12.
- Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) fell 9.23 percent to close at $64.45. Kohl's posted upbeat Q3 results and raised its full-year forecast.
- Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) fell 5.66 percent to close at $86.18. Lowe's reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter, but issued weak earnings forecast for the current quarter.
