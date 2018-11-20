Market Overview

5 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 20, 2018 4:45pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) shares are up 13 percent after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 95 cents per share, beating estimates by 3 cents. Sales came in at $1.86 billion, beating estimates by $10 million.
  • Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RARX) shares are up 10 percent. No news was immediately available.
  • Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) shares are up 8 percent after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 29 cents per share, beating estimates by 2 cents. Sales came in at $661 million, beating estimates by $20.21 million. The company issued strong fourth quarter and FY19 earnings guidance.
  • BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE: BJ) shares are up 6 percent after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 39 cents per share, beating estimates by 5 cents. Sales came in at $3.222 billion, beating estimates by $52 million. The company raised FY18 EPS and sales guidance.

Losers

  • Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ: ANY) shares are down 12 percent, slightly reversing the massive 145-percent gain shares saw in the regular trading session.

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

