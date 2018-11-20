36 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Auris Medical Holding AG (NASDAQ: EARS) shares jumped 33 percent to $0.6702 after the company announced positive results from its meeting with the FDA for its pre-IND.
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) shares rose 20 percent to $3.24.
- Bioblast Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: ORPN) surged 16.4 percent to $1.3733 after the company announced it will acquire Enlivex to advance a clinical state immunotherapeutic drug pipeline for treatment of life-threatening immune conditions.
- Zedge, Inc. (NYSE: ZDGE) gained 12.4 percent to $2.26. Zedge announced the launch of its 'Refer a Friend' program for artists and brands.
- Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH) shares climbed 11.9 percent to $45.63 following Q3 results. Noah Holdings posted Q3 earnings of $0.50 per share on sales of $122.83 million.
- Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLO) shares gained 11.6 percent to $9.76.
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) shares gained 10.5 percent to $3.37.
- Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (NYSE: TIK) shares rose 9.2 percent to $2.5869. Tel-Instrument Electronics posted a Q2 loss of $0.08 per share on sales of $2.22 million.
- The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ: STKS) jumped 8.5 percent to $3.05. PiperJaffray initiated coverage on The One Group Hospitality with an Overweight rating and a $4 price target.
- Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) shares gained 7.7 percent to $41.40 after the company reported upbeat Q1 earnings.
- Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) rose 7.6 percent to $21.4201 after the company reported Q4 results. The company issued weak sales forecast for the current quarter.
- Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIL) shares jumped 7.4 percent to $2.89.
- ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSTI) gained 6.9 percent to $34.77. Imperial Capital upgraded Shotspotter from In-Line to Outperform.
- Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE: A) rose 6.6 percent to $66.73 after the company reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter and issued strong FY19 earnings guidance.
- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) shares gained 6.5 percent to $6.06.
- Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) rose 4.3 percent to $20.68 after the company reported Q3 results.
- Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) rose 3.8 percent to $64.50 after the company beat Q3 EPS and revenue estimates and raised FY19 guidance.
Losers
- LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ: LIVN) shares tumbled 17 percent to $99.8450. LivaNova intends to commence clinical study that meets requirements to expand Medicare coverage for VNS Therapy.
- Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) shares dropped 15.1 percent to $6.32. Eastside Drilling priced its 1.235 million share offering at $6.50 per share.
- L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) shares dropped 14.3 percent to $29.63 after reporting third-quarter results. The company announced it was cutting its quarterly dividend in half from 60 cents per share to 30 cents per share. L Brands also named John Mehas as CEO of Victoria’s Secret.
- Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMB) shares dipped 14.3 percent to $5.04. Limbach posted a Q3 loss of $0.46 per share on sales of $135.06 million.
- Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEDU) fell 13 percent to $7.15 following Q3 results. Tarena International posted Q3 adjusted loss of RMB0.98 per share on sales of RMB699.88 million.
- Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) dropped 12 percent to $2.8944.
- FTE Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNW) declined 11.5 percent to $5.40 after the company reported Q3 results. FTE Networks posted Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.04 per share on sales of $92.224 million.
- Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) dropped 10.9 percent to $2.63.
- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC) shares fell 10.8 percent to $2.3631.
- Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE: DLNG) dipped 10.1 percent to $5.46.
- Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) fell 9.9 percent to $64.00. Kohl's posted upbeat Q3 results and raised its full-year forecast.
- Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) dropped 9.7 percent to $14.84.
- Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE: JEC) fell 9.4 percent to $66.090 after reporting downbeat quarterly revenue.
- W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) shares declined 9.3 percent to $5.53.
- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) shares fell 9 percent to $70.25 after the company announced weaker-than-expected earnings for its third quarter.
- Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) dipped 8.6 percent to $8.56.
- Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO) fell 7.6 percent to $2.05.
- Internet Gold - Golden Lines Ltd. (NASDAQ: IGLD) shares dropped 7.5 percent to $2.60 following Q3 results.
- Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) fell 3.6 percent to $88.09. Lowe's reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter, but issued weak earnings forecast for the current quarter.
