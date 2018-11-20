In a bid to improve pay structure, pilots at American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) are planning to amend the existing contract, inked in 2015, before it becomes due for renewal in early 2020. To this end, Daniel Carey, president of the Allied Pilots Association, representing its 15,000 pilots, issued a letter to this Fort Worth, TX-based carrier. Exercising an eye-opener clause in the existing contract, the union asked American Airlinesto commence negotiations in January 2019 for a fresh contract.

The pilots union is hoping that the talks would be fruitful and an "industry-changing agreement" would be in place next year itself. Notably, the 2015 contract increased pilots' wages by 23 percent immediately and guaranteed a subsequent 3 percent annual hike. Additionally, in 2017, the carrier announced mid-contract wage hikes for its pilots (8 percent) and flight attendants (5 percent).

We remind investors that American Airlines Group was formed following the December 2013 merger between AMR (American Airlines' parent group, which was founded in 1934) and U.S. Airways. The merger took place after a bankruptcy filing by American Airlines. In fact, American Airlines has been hugely profitable after emerging from bankruptcy, garnering total profits of $16.2 billion since 2014.

Going forward, the carrier is likely to continue its profitable run, particularly owing to strong demand for air travel. No wonder, the union believes that the existing five-year contract, "borne out of a desperate era", is "unacceptable and unsustainable." Moreover, according to a Reuters report, the total pay of American Airlines pilots is below their counterparts at Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) and United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL).

Apart from seeking to improve their wages, the pilots union said that the impending talks would focus on the last-minute schedule changes for on-duty pilots as this practice often increases fatigue levels and damages the morale of the concerned pilots. Consequently, pilots often complain about rescheduling. The talks would focus on improving passenger service as well.

In fact, American Airlines' pilots are not alone in demanding an amendment to the existing contract. The carrier's flight attendants, through their union — Association of Professional Flight Attendants — made a request on similar lines earlier this month. The existing contract for flight attendants is due for amendment in December 2019.

With so much to look forward to, investors keenly await updates on the labor front at American Airlines.

