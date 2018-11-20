51 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Cesca Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KOOL) gained 51.32 percent to close at $0.46 on Monday after the company announced receipt of 501(k) clearance to market its AXP II AutoXpress platform for clinical cord blood banking.
- Akers Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: AKER) shares climbed 42.28 percent to close at $1.75 on Monday after the company announced it is evaluating potential business combinations in alternative sectors, including the cannabis industry.
- Yulong Eco-Materials Limited (NASDAQ: YECO) shares rose 25.69 percent to close at $6.41 after the company reported the purchase of Michelangelo's Crucifixion painting for $75 million.
- EnviroStar, Inc. (NYSE: EVI) jumped 20.64 percent to close at $33.79.
- Lilis Energy, Inc. (NYSE: LLEX) climbed 19.91 percent to close at $2.59.
- Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE: LEJU) climbed 17.75 percent to close at $1.99 after the company beat Q3 sales estimates, reported EPS up from last year and issued upbeat Q4 guidance.
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) rose 16.88 percent to close at $2.70 on Monday after climbing 11.06 percent on Friday.
- Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ: SEED) gained 14.89 percent to close at $8.10 after the company reported a long-term strategic deal with Enze to reclaim and cultivate 1 million mu of saline-alkaline land.
- Resolute Energy Corporation (NYSE: REN) gained 13.81 percent to close at $34.70 after the company agreed to be acquired for $35 per share in cash and stock from Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE: XEC) in a deal worth $1.6 billion.
- Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ: SOLO) surged 13.33 percent to close at $1.53 after the company reported Q3 sales of C$190,000 compared with negligible revenue in the same quarter last year.
- Jones Energy, Inc. (NYSE: JONE) gained 10.95 percent to close at $2.33.
- Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) rose 9.84 percent to close at $26.00 after Bloomberg reported the company has acquisition interest from Blackstone and Stonepeak.
- Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) climbed 9.22 percent to close at $3.08.
- NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) shares rose 9.04 percent to close at $7.84.
- QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE: QEP) climbed 8.83 percent to close at $9.12 after the company announced it will sell its Northwest Louisiana natural gas assets for $735 million.
- Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE: NRP) shares gained 8.82 percent to close at $37.00 after the company agreed to sell its construction aggregates business to VantaCore Partners for $205 million.
- SPAR Group Inc (NASDAQ: SGRP) climbed 7.1 percent to close at $0.90 after the company posted a year-over-year improvement in Q3 EPS and sales.
- Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) gained 7.03 percent to close at $21.47. JP Morgan upgraded Darling Ingredients from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $21 to $25.
- Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ: FBIO) gained 6.5 percent to close at $1.31 after the company announced it will sell its stake in National Holdings Corporation for around $23 million.
Losers
- Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) shares dipped 21.77 percent to close at $2.30 on Monday.
- Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPB) shares declined 19.04 percent to close at $48.05 on Monday after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SNOA) dipped 18.47 percent to close at $0.9009 on Monday after the company announced an equity offering priced at $1 per share.
- Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSBR) shares fell 17.89 percent to close at $10.19.
- Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR) shares dropped 15.85 percent to close at $22.51.
- Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) shares tumbled 15.66 percent to close at $48.67.
- Colfax Corporation (NYSE: CFX) dipped 15.23 percent to close at $23.72 after the company announced plans to acquire DJO Global for $3.15 billion in cash.
- Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXLG) fell 14.58 percent to close at $2.87 on Monday.
- Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) dipped 14.58 percent to close at $28.00.
- Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) shares fell 14.52 percent to close at $9.36.
- Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMEH) dropped 14.47 percent to close at $18.62.
- Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLGT) fell 14.45 percent to close at $2.19.
- Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ORTX) dropped 14.44 percent to close at $16.00 on Monday.
- HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE: HUBS) shares fell 14.42 percent to close at $114.54.
- Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) dropped 14.33 percent to close at $17.76.
- Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) tumbled 14.27 percent to close at $16.46 on Monday.
- EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ: EDRY) shares dipped 14.09 percent to close at $9.45.
- Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) shares dropped 14.06 percent to close at $54.95.
- SendGrid, Inc. (NYSE: SEND) fell 13.95 percent to close at $36.95.
- Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) tumbled 13.77 percent to close at $4.82 on Monday.
- Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) dropped 13.76 percent to close at $76.90.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares dropped 13.7 percent to close at $1.89 after releasing Q3 results.
- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX) shares declined 13.11 percent to close at $52.43 on Monday.
- StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE) fell 13.08 percent to close at $22.00.
- Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) dipped 12.57 percent to close at $46.18.
- PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE: PRT) dropped 11.5 percent to close at $10.62 after the company announced the sale of its interest in certain Ward County, TX leases.
- Jason Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: JASN) dipped 11.49 percent to close at $2.08.
- Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIMT) fell 11.24 percent to close at $26.29 after the company disclosed that phase 3 PALISADE clinical trial of AR101 met its primary and key secondary endpoints.
- Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU) shares declined 10.56 percent to close at $6.86.
- JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) fell 8.42 percent to close at $21.11 after the company reported downbeat revenue for its third quarter.
- SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ: SVMK) dropped 8.2 percent to close at $12.99.
- Centric Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRC) slipped 6.23 percent to close at $5.27.
Posted-In: LosersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.