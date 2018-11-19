6 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Pure Storage Inc (NYSE: PSTG) shares are up 6 percent after reporting a third-quarter sales beat. Earnings came in at 13 cents per share, up from 4 cents per share in the same quarter of last year. Sales came in at $372.8 million, beating estimates by $5.44 million. The company issued strong FY19 sales guidance.
- Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) shares are up 5 percent after reporting a first-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 29 cents per share, beating estimates by 18 cents. Sales came in at $1.06 billion, beating estimates by nearly $92 million. The company issued strong second-quarter earnings and sales guidance.
- Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) shares are up 4 percent after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 70 cents per share, beating estimates by 7 cents. Sales came in at $973.53 million, beating estimates by $4.48 million.
- Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE: A) shares are up 4 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 81 cents per share, beating estimates by 7 cents. Sales came in at $1.29 billion, beating estimates by $40 million. The company issued strong FY19 earnings guidance.
Losers
- L Brands Inc (NYSE: LB) shares are down 3 percent despite reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 16 cents per share, beating estimates by a penny. Sales came in at $2.775 billion, beating estimates by $75 million. The company announced it was cutting its quarterly dividend in half from 60 cents per share to 30 cents per share. L Brands also named John Mehas as CEO of Victoria’s Secret.
- Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) shares are down 3 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter sales beat. Revenues came in at $536.2 million, beating estimates by $11.2 million. Earnings came in at 38 cents per share, up from 20 cents per share in the quarter a year prior. The company said it will sell its imaging business to Kofax for $400 million.
