Black Friday Shopping Schedule: Everything You Need To Know
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 21, 2018 7:55am   Comments
The Black Friday shopping event is almost here, and holiday shoppers are already planning their strategies.

The website BestBlackFriday.com is on top of all the best deals, and here’s a rundown of everything you need to know about when they will be available.

Thanksgiving Day

Black Friday started out as a one-day event. Now, many stores start their sales of Thanksgiving Day, but others remain closed to make sure employees get to fully enjoy the holiday. Here’s a partial list of major stores that are open on Thanksgiving Day:

  • Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) - open Thanksgiving 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Black Friday
  • Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) - open Thanksgiving 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Black Friday
  • J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE: JCP) - open Thanksgiving 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Black Friday
  • Macy’s Inc (NYSE: M) - open Thanksgiving 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Black Friday
  • Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) - open Thanksgiving 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Black Friday
  • Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT) - Black Friday sales begin Thanksgiving at 6 p.m.
  • CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) - regular business hours
  • Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) - regular business hours

The full list of all stores open on Thanksgiving can be found here.

Stores Closed On Thanksgiving

Shoppers must wait until Friday to browse the aisles at these popular stores that will be closed Thanksgiving Day:

  • Dillards, Inc. (NYSE: DDS)
  • Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD)
  • Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW)
  • Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN)
  • Costco Wholesale Corporation (NYSE: COST)
  • Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE: PIR)

The full list of stores closed on Thanksgiving Day can be found here.

The Best Deals

If you’re looking for the best deals in the market on Black Friday, you’ve got to do your research. Here’s where to find the best Black Friday deals at a few of the most popular stores:

Costco’s best deals can be found here.

Target’s best deals can be found here.

Best Buy’s top deals can be found here.

Walmart’s top deals can be found here.

To browse all the available deals at your favorite stores, links to all the major Black Friday sales are included on BestBlackFriday’s website here.

Of course, Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) and almost all the retailers mentioned above have online sales going on throughout this week and into next week’s Cyber Monday sales event.

