22 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE: LEJU) rose 32 percent to $2.23 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) rose 16.5 percent to $2.69 in pre-market trading after climbing 11.06 percent on Friday.
- Resolute Energy Corporation (NYSE: REN) rose 8.9 percent to $33.20 in pre-market trading after the company agreed to be acquired for $35 per share in cash and stock from Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE: XEC) in a deal worth $1.6 billion..
- Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) rose 7.6 percent to $12.52 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.11 percent on Friday.
- Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) rose 7 percent to $25.32 in pre-market trading. Zayo received takeover interest from Blackstone and Stonepeak, Bloomberg reported.
- Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIMT) rose 6.4 percent to $31.52 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that phase 3 PALISADE clinical trial of AR101 met its primary and key secondary endpoints.
- YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: YETI) rose 6.4 percent to $18.10 in pre-market trading.
- Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE: JT) rose 5.2 percent to $5.94 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 results.
- Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR) rose 4.9 percent to $12.74 in pre-market trading.
- Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE: SBGL) rose 4.5 percent to $2.79 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.69 percent on Friday.
- ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSTI) shares rose 4.3 percent to $34.05 in pre-market trading after climbing 8.91 percent on Friday.
- Micro Focus International plc (NYSE: MFGP) rose 3.5 percent to $19.39 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.80 percent on Friday.
- Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) rose 3.1 percent to $45.53 in pre-market trading. JP Morgan upgraded Novo Nordisk from Neutral to Overweight.
Losers
- Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE: FICO) shares fell 6.2 percent to $180.00 in pre-market trading.
- Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) fell 5.2 percent to $30.87 in pre-market trading after dropping 14.03 percent on Friday.
- JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) fell 5 percent to $21.91 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat revenue for its third quarter.
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) fell 4.7 percent to $23.25 in pre-market trading after rising 37.54 percent on Friday.
- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) fell 3.7 percent to $5.15 in pre-market trading.
- CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) fell 2.9 percent to $36.11 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.12 percent on Friday.
- Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM) fell 2.7 percent to $14.43 in pre-market trading.
- Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) fell 2.6 percent to $45.38 in pre-market trading.
- Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) shares fell 2.6 percent to $61.35 in pre-market trading.
