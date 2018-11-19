Economic Data Scheduled For Monday
- New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams is set to speak in Bronx, NY. at 9:40 a.m. ET.
- The housing market index for November is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- Data on e-Commerce Retail Sales for the third quarter will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams will speak in Bronx, NY at 10:45 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams is set to speak at Bronx, NY at 3:15 p.m. ET.
