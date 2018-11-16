28 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) rose 37.3 percent to $24.35 in pre-market trading. The CPUC said it does not want bankruptcy for the company and Bank of America reportedly issued defensive comments saying the sell off and bankruptcy concerns are 'overdone.'
- Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) rose 21.1 percent to $17.15 in pre-market trading after the company reported a year-over-year improvement in Q4 EPS and sales.
- EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ: EDRY) rose 16.6 percent to $13.00 in pre-market trading. EuroDry reported Q3 earnings of $0.62 per share on $6.793 million in sales.
- Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL) rose 14.4 percent to $42.43 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter and raised its FY18 earnings guidance.
- Global Ship Lease Inc (NYSE: GSL) rose 13.3 percent to $1.11 in pre-market trading after the company announced the completion of its strategic combination with Poseidon Containerships and the refinancing of a portion of Poseidon's debt.
- Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) rose 10.9 percent to $4.70 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.67 percent on Thursday.
- Edison International (NYSE: EIX) rose 7.1 percent to $50.50 in pre-market trading after dropping 12.40 percent on Thursday.
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) rose 5.3 percent to $2.19 in pre-market trading after falling 20.31 percent on Thursday.
- Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) shares rose 3.4 percent to $15.75 in pre-market trading after climbing 11.09 percent on Thursday.
- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) rose 3.3 percent to $18.30 in pre-market trading after gaining 9.93 percent on Thursday.
- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) rose 3.1 percent to $18.15 in pre-market trading after dropping 15.34 percent on Thursday.
- Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB) rose 2.1 percent to $32.50 in pre-market trading after reporting stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
Losers
- Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA) shares fell 30.3 percent to $1.15 in pre-market trading following Q3 miss.
- NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) fell 17.9 percent to $166.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat revenue for its third quarter and issued weak fourth-quarter guidance. Nvidia also raised its quarterly dividend from 15 cents a share to 16 cents and announced a $7-billion buyback.
- Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NYSE: HCM) fell 16.6 percent to $30.51 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that Phase III FALUCA trial results for fruquintinib in third-line, advanced non-small cell lung cancer in China did not meet primary endpoint.
- NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: NFEC) fell 14 percent to $6.21 in pre-market trading after rising 17.59 percent on Thursday.
- Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE: MCF) fell 13 percent to $3.90 in pre-market trading after reporting an offering of common stock.
- Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) fell 12.5 percent to $53.00 in pre-market trading. Williams-Sonoma reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter on Thursday. The company also disclosed a partnership with Reliance Brands for India market.
- Gogo Inc (NASDAQ: GOGO) fell 11 percent to $5.85 in pre-market trading after reporting a $200 million convertible senior notes offering.
- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) fell 10.3 percent to $52.90 in pre-market trading after reporting third-quarter results.
- Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) shares fell 9 percent to $31.89 in pre-market trading. Applied Materials reported in-line earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. However, the company issued weak first-quarter guidance.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) fell 6 percent to $20.22 in pre-market trading, likely responding to competitor Nvidia.
- Internap Corporation (NASDAQ: INAP) shares fell 5.5 percent to $6.00 in pre-market trading.
- RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ: REDU) fell 5.2 percent to $9.67 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM) shares fell 5.1 percent to $98.93 in pre-market trading.
- ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) shares fell 4.8 percent to $168.37 in pre-market after gaining 2.35 percent on Thursday.
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) fell 4 percent to $38.31 in pre-market trading after rising 4.94 percent on Thursday.
- AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE: AZN) fell 3.6 percent to $39.90 in pre-market trading.
