Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 16, 2018 4:58am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) shares jumped 35.66 percent to close at $30.93 on Thursday after the company reported all hemophilia patients in its dose-combo study of AMT-061 achieved a positive response.
  • Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE: SFS) jumped 35.35 percent to close at $6.70 on Thursday after the company reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter and raised its FY18 earnings guidance.
  • Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBIO) gained 24.03 percent to close at $7.33.
  • New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) jumped 23.32 percent to close at $3.86 after reporting Q3 results.
  • Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARNA) rose 21.62 percent to close at $39.55 after the company and United Therapeutics reported a global license deal for Ralinepag.
  • Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMEH) shares rose 20.4 percent to close at $22.60. Apollo Medical reported a 72 percent year-over-year rise in its Q3 revenue.
  • NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: NFEC) surged 17.59 percent to close at $7.22.
  • Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) shares rose 14.86 percent to close at $4.25.
  • Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVID) jumped 14.83 percent to close at $6.66 after issuing full-year 2019 forecast.
  • ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP) rose 14.07 percent to close at $3.08.
  • Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) gained 13.91 percent to close at $3.93.
  • Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA) shares gained 13.21 percent to close at $1.20 on Thursday.
  • Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RARX) gained 12.93 percent to close at $14.67.
  • Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) rose 12.65 percent to close at $2.76 on Thursday.
  • Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE: AFI) shares jumped 12.61 percent to close at $16.70 after the company agreed to sell its wood flooring segment for approximately $100 million.
  • CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) shares climbed 12.5 percent to close at $29.71.
  • XpresSpa Group Inc (NASDAQ: XSPA) rose 12.17 percent to close at $0.20 after the company reported Q3 EPS up from last year.
  • Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACBI) rose 12.09 percent to close at $17.25 after reporting divestiture of 11 Tennessee and 3 Georgia branch locations to FB Financial.
  • Switch, Inc. (NYSE: SWCH) rose 11.32 percent to close at $7.87. Raymond James upgraded Switch from Market Perform to Strong Buy.
  • Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) rose 11.2 percent to close at $2.78.
  • Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE: SBGL) gained 11.11 percent to close at $2.60.
  • Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) shares jumped 11.09 percent to close at $15.23 on Thursday following Q3 results.
  • Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE: RLH) rose 11.07 percent to close at $8.73.
  • Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCPH) gained 10.45 percent to close at $22.73.
  • Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) gained 9.93 percent to close at $17.72.
  • Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOVA) shares rose 8.99 percent to close at $15.39.
  • China Green Agriculture, Inc (NYSE: CGA) rose 8.82 percent to close at $0.5798 following a year-over-year improvement in Q1 EPS and sales.
  • Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VYGR) gained 8.27 percent to close at $12.18. Raymond James upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from Outperform to Strong Buy.
  • EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ: EZPW) gained 8.23 percent to close at $9.86 following Q4 earnings.
  • NII Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NIHD) gained 7.76 percent to close at $5.765.
  • Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) shares 5.79 percent to close at $5.66 after the company reported Q3 results.
  • NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) rose 5.32 percent to close at $231.39 after reporting better-than-expected quarterly results.

 

Losers

  • CDTi Advanced Materials Inc (NASDAQ: CDTI) tumbled 58.33 percent to close at $0.60 on Thursday following news the company will voluntarily delist from the Nasdaq; Delisting expected to take place on or about Dec. 6, 2018.
  • RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE: RYB) dropped 52.97 percent to close at $7.83. While there has not been any company-specific news, traders are circulating reports of Chinese education reform initiatives to prioritize affordable schooling which may be seen as a negative for RYB Education.
  • Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARK) fell 40.24 percent to close at $1.96 following news of default event, reduced guidance and evaluation of strategic alternatives by the company's Board.
  • Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ: PXS) declined 31.71 percent to close at $1.40 after 'disappointing' Q3 results, 'lower exports out of US Gulf,' according to Chair, CEO Valentios Valentis.
  • PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) dipped 30.68 percent to close at $17.74. Morgan Stanley downgraded PG&E from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $67 to $31.
  • Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKER) dropped 29.52 percent to close at $1.60 after the company reported Q3 results.
  • Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) dipped 20.31 percent to close at $2.08.
  • Arca Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: ABIO) shares fell 19.4 percent to close at $0.54 despite reporting a better-than-expected Q3 loss.
  • Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ: NVCN) fell 18.44 percent to close at $1.46 following worse-than-expected Q3 results.
  • IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: IZEA) fell 16.94 percent to close at $1.52 after the company reported third-quarter results.
  • Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE: BEDU) fell 16.71 percent to close at $10.57.
  • Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) dipped 15.47 percent to close at $5.63.
  • KB Home (NYSE: KBH) dipped 15.34 percent to close at $17.61. Bank of America downgraded KB Home from Buy to Neutral.
  • Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE: DDS) shares fell 14.83 percent to close at $62.85 after reporting downbeat Q3 earnings.
  • Luxoft Holding, Inc. (NYSE: LXFT) shares declined 14.06 percent to close at $33.30 following Q2 earnings.
  • Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) dropped 13.79 percent to close at $4.75 after reporting Q3 results.
  • Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) shares tumbled 13.62 percent to close at $2.03.
  • Sorl Auto Parts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SORL) shares fell 13.61 percent to close at $3.30 amid Q3 sales miss and soft FY18 guidance.
  • Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APVO) fell 13.55 percent to close at $2.68 following a mixed Q3 earnings report.
  • Helius Medical Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: HSDT) fell 13.1 percent to close at $8.03 amid news of an undisclosed size common stock offering.
  • PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) shares dipped 12.94 percent to close at $3.23.
  • Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE: DSS) shares fell 12.54 percent to close at $0.997 following Q3 results.
  • Edison International (NYSE: EIX) dropped 12.4 percent to close at $47.19.
  • Daxor Corporation (NYSE: DXR) shares tumbled 12.25 percent to close at $6.66.
  • Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLGT) dipped 11.89 percent to close at $2.52.
  • NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) fell 11.73 percent to close at $68.88. NetApp reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter. The company projected Q3 revenue of $1.55 billion to $1.65 billion.
  • Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) dropped 11.4 percent to close at $5.36.
  • China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ: CXDC) dropped 11.16 percent to close at $1.99.
  • Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) shares fell 10.58 percent to close at $15.46.
  • The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (NYSE: RBS) shares fell 8.91 percent to close at $5.93.
  • KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE: KREF) fell 6.52 percent to close at $19.21 after reporting pricing of public offering of common stock.
  • Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE: LYG) shares fell 6.29 percent to close at $2.83.

Posted-In: LosersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ABIO + ACBI)

45 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
34 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on QURE
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

7 Stocks To Watch For November 16, 2018