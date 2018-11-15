Market Overview

8 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 15, 2018 6:36pm   Comments
Gainers

  • PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) shares are up 36 percent after falling 30 percent in the regular session. The company issued a statement saying it's not going is not going to comment on what factors may or may not be impacting the stock market.
  • Sonos Inc (NASDAQ: SONO) shares are up 19 percent after reporting an increase in fourth-quarter sales. Revenues came in at $272.94 million, up from $214.1 million in the same quarter of last year. The company sees FY19 sales growth of 10-12 percent.
  • Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL) shares are up 14 percent after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at $0.76, beating estimates by 18 cents. Sales came in at $269.181 million, beating estimates by $3.4 million. The company also raised its FY18 earnings guidance.

Losers

  • NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares are down 16 percent despite reporting a third-quarter beat. Earnings came in at $1.84, beating estimates by 13 cents. Sales came in at $3.181 billion, missing estimates by $43 million. NVIDIA raised its quarterly dividend from $0.15 to $0.16 per share. The company issued weak fourth-quarter guidance.
  • Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) shares are down 13 percent after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 95 cents per share, beating estimates by a penny. Sales came in at $1.36 billion, beating estimates by $10 million.
  • Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) shares are down 8 percent despite reporting a fourth-quarter sales beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 97 cents per share, in-line with consensus estimates. Sales came in at $4.01 billion, beating estimates by $10 million. The company issued weak first-quarter guidance.
  • Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) shares are down 8 percent after reporting a third-quarter sales miss. Adjusted earnings came in at 67 cents in the quarter, beating estimates by 2 cents. Sales came in at $3.65 billion, missing estimates by $40 million. The company raised FY18 sales guidance.
  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) shares are down 6 percent, likely responding to competitor Nvidia.

Nvidia Plummets Following Lower-Than-Expected Q4 Sales Guidance