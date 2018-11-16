What The Truck?!? - November 15, 2018

Subscribe for free: Apple Podcasts l Google Play l Stitcher l Spotify

Episode Summary:

Episode Notes:

JP and Chad bring you a special broadcast from Texas Station at the Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas. They're joined by special guest, FreightWaves' executive editor, John Kingston. First, they discuss the MarketWaves afterhours party with Uber Freight and what kind of Texas-sized beers they're imbibing. Then, they discuss some of this week's headlines:

The launch of the Freight Futures Exchange

Craig Fuller's conversation with Michael Lewis

Best in Show winners from MarketWaves18 Demo Day

The inaugural Freight.Tech winners

As if all that isn't enough, they also spend 5 Good Minutes with one of the Demo Day Best in Show winners, Shipwell's Greg Price and Jason Traff.

They also have a fascinating 5 Good Minutes with Echo Logistics' CEO, Doug Waggoner.

Will they run the gauntlet of our journalists' incisive questions in time to win the big prize? Tune in to find out.

