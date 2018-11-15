45 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA) shares rose 48.6 percent to $1.58.
- uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) shares climbed 31.5 percent to $29.978 after the company reported all hemophilia patients in its dose-combo study of AMT-061 achieved a positive response.
- Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARNA) jumped 27.1 percent to $41.34 after the company and United Therapeutics reported a global license deal for Ralinepag.
- XpresSpa Group Inc (NASDAQ: XSPA) jumped 26.2 percent to $0.225 after the company reported Q3 EPS up from last year.
- Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE: SFS) rose 21.6 percent to $6.02 after the company reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter and raised its FY18 earnings guidance.
- NII Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NIHD) rose 13.5 percent to $6.07.
- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) climbed 12.8 percent to $3.53 after reporting Q3 results.
- Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACBI) gained 12.7 percent to $17.35 after reporting divestiture of 11 Tennessee and 3 Georgia branch locations to FB Financial.
- Switch, Inc. (NYSE: SWCH) rose 12.3 percent to $7.94. Raymond James upgraded Switch from Market Perform to Strong Buy.
- Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCPH) gained 11.4 percent to $22.93.
- Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) shares rose 10.5 percent to $5.91 after the company reported Q3 results.
- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) gained 10.5 percent to $17.8150.
- Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOVA) shares rose 7.8 percent to $15.22.
- EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ: EZPW) gained 7.6 percent to $9.80 following Q4 earnings.
- CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) shares climbed 7 percent to $28.26.
- Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VYGR) gained 6.5 percent to $11.98. Raymond James upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from Outperform to Strong Buy.
- NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) rose 5.6 percent to $231.995 after reporting better-than-expected quarterly results.
- China Green Agriculture, Inc (NYSE: CGA) rose 5.3 percent to $0.5608 following a year-over-year improvement in Q1 EPS and sales.
Losers
- CDTi Advanced Materials Inc (NASDAQ: CDTI) dipped 55.6 percent to $0.64 following news the company will voluntarily delist from the Nasdaq; Delisting expected to take place on or about Dec. 6, 2018.
- RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE: RYB) fell 51.3 percent to $8.1097. While there has not been any company-specific news, traders are circulating reports of Chinese education reform initiatives to prioritize affordable schooling which may be seen as a negative for RYB Education.
- Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARK) declined 42.7 percent to $1.88 following news of default event, reduced guidance and evaluation of strategic alternatives by the company's Board.
- Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ: PXS) dropped 34.8 percent to $1.34 after 'disappointing' Q3 results, 'lower exports out of US Gulf,' according to Chair, CEO Valentios Valentis.
- Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKER) dropped 27.1 percent to $1.65 after the company reported Q3 results.
- Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE: BEDU) fell 23.4 percent to $9.72.
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) dropped 23.2 percent to $19.67. Morgan Stanley downgraded PG&E from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $67 to $31.
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) dipped 21.6 percent to $2.0464.
- Arca Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: ABIO) shares fell 21.2 percent to $0.5280 despite reporting a better-than-expected Q3 loss.
- IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: IZEA) fell 19.2 percent to $1.4799 after the company reported third-quarter results.
- Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) dropped 18.7 percent to $4.4814 after reporting Q3 results.
- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) dipped 18.3 percent to $17.005. Bank of America downgraded KB Home from Buy to Neutral.
- Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ: NVCN) fell 18.2 percent to $1.4652 following worse-than-expected Q3 results.
- Sorl Auto Parts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SORL) shares fell 17.2 percent to $3.16 amid Q3 sales miss and soft FY18 guidance.
- Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE: DSS) shares fell 16.7 percent to $0.9500 following Q3 results.
- Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE: DDS) shares fell 15.7 percent to $62.22 after reporting downbeat Q3 earnings.
- Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APVO) fell 15.5 percent to $2.62 following a mixed Q3 earnings report.
- Daxor Corporation (NYSE: DXR) shares tumbled 14.8 percent to $6.46.
- Yulong Eco-Materials Limited (NASDAQ: YECO) dropped 14.2 percent to $4.524.
- NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) fell 13.3 percent to $67.64. NetApp reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter. The company projected Q3 revenue of $1.55 billion to $1.65 billion.
- Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR) shares dropped 11.5 percent to $15.325.
- Helius Medical Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: HSDT) fell 10.7 percent to $8.25 amid news of an undisclosed size common stock offering.
- The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (NYSE: RBS) shares fell 9.9 percent to $5.87.
- Griffon Corporation (NYSE: GFF) dropped 8.2 percent to $10.85 following Q4 earnings.
- Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE: LYG) shares fell 7.2 percent to $2.805.
- Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDR) dropped 7 percent to $11.95.
- KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE: KREF) fell 6.4 percent to $19.2399 after reporting pricing of public offering of common stock.
